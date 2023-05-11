Any car brand that has a bit of respect for itself and its customers will always try to improve on the models it manufactures, even after putting them on sale. And one of the ways a car can be improved is by testing it over and over again until something breaks so that the carmaker can fix the potential problem before any customer encounters it.

This is why we often see spy photos of camouflaged prototypes undergoing cold weather testing. But as the video embedded above shows, a new car also has to perform flawlessly in extreme heat.

Published by Tesla on its official YouTube channel yesterday, the video documents how the American EV maker’s field quality engineers tested the durability of the Model S, Model 3, Model X, and Model Y in the high temperatures of Dubai and the surrounding area, where thermometers often reach over 122 degrees Fahrenheit (50 degrees Celsius) during the Summer.

As if that wasn’t extreme enough, the humidity can also reach 80-90 percent, making it an unbearable combo for humans. Cars, however, need to be able to work as advertised while offering comfort inside.

As one of the engineers in the video points out, Tesla – just like many other carmakers – also conducts cold weather testing in the north of Europe during the winter, so even if many customers will rarely (if ever) encounter such extreme conditions, if the car can handle the icy roads of Norway and the scorching heat of the United Arab Emirates, then it should be just fine on a highway in California or a country road in Germany.

In related news, the upcoming Tesla Cybertruck went through an impromptu mud test after the company’s groundbreaking ceremony for its lithium refinery in Texas. It looks like the electric pickup got stuck briefly because it wasn’t wearing proper off-road tires but some kind of all-season rubber.

As always, we’d like to know what you think about the video embedded at the top of the page, so after watching it, scroll down to the comments section to give us your thoughts.