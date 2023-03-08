Mini has released the key technical specifications for its all-new 2025 Aceman all-electric five-door crossover, which will slot between the new three-door model and the bigger Countryman.

As we previously reported, the Countryman is set to become bigger than its predecessor and ride on the same platform as the new BMW iX1, leaving a gap in the British marque’s lineup, a gap that will be filled by the all-new Aceman, which was previewed last year by a concept car wearing the same name.

As per BMW Blog, the new series-production 2025 Mini Aceman will only be available with electric powertrains, as opposed to its two stablemates, which will have both electric and internal combustion engine variants available, at least until 2030, when Mini intends to go electric-only with its entire lineup.

The Aceman will be manufactured in China by Spotlight Automotive, a 50:50 joint venture between BMW Group, Mini’s parent company, and Great Wall Motor, and will be offered in two versions: E and SE.

The base Mini Aceman E comes with a single, front-mounted electric motor that makes 181 horsepower (131 kilowatts) and a 40-kilowatt-hour battery pack that offers up to 186 miles (300 kilometers) of range in the WLTP cycle. Opt for the Aceman SE and the power goes up to 215 hp (160 kW), as well as the driving range, which is WLTP rated at 249 miles (400 km), courtesy of a larger, 54-kWh battery pack.

These figures are identical to those offered by the all-new electric Mini Cooper three-door hatchback, as the BMW-owned brand has positioned the Aceman as a sort of crossover alternative to the smallest model in the range. The three-door Cooper will only be available as an EV, while the five-door body style will be offered with ICE engines only, so if you want an electric Mini with five doors, you have to choose between the Aceman and the bigger Countryman.

Mini says the Aceman measures 160.4 inches (4,075 millimeters) long and 59 in (1,495 mm) tall, with a wheelbase of 102.5 in (2,605 mm).

The official reveal will take place sometime in 2024, after the electric hatchback and Countryman world premieres scheduled for September of this year at IAA Munich, with no word yet on availability in the United States.