The Apex Motors AP-0 electric super sports car was revealed in the United States as the Attucks Apex AP0 at this year’s Amelia Concours D’Elegance in Florida, with a little help from former Fugees member Wyclef Jean, who even made a song about the ”lightest electric supercar” in the world, which you can watch embedded below.

The AP0 was revealed in concept form in 2020 and now it’s officially out on the market with a rather impressive specs sheet, the first of which is the low weight of 2,645 pounds (1,200 kilograms), nearly half of what the Rimac Nevera weighs, which tips the scales at 4,740 lbs (2,150 kg).

The UK-designed, American-made Attucks Apex AP0 uses a rear electric motor that makes 650 horsepower and 427 pound-feet (580 Newton-meters) of torque, allowing it to reach a top speed of 190 miles per hour (305 kilometers per hour) and a claimed 0-60 mph (0-96 kph) time of just 2.3 seconds.

The battery pack has a capacity of 90 kWh and is mounted low in the car, and when the concept was shown back in 2020, there were mentions of Lidar tech laser beams, and holographic augmented reality features, but none of these are mentioned in the latest release.

With a price tag of $350,000, the AP0 was designed by the same man who had a hand in creating the Elemental RP1, an internal combustion engine-powered, lightweight sports car that weighs just 1,311 lbs (595 kg), all while offering 320 hp and 332 pound-feet of torque. In other words, the people involved with this new all-electric super sports car should know a thing or two about making lightweight vehicles that go fast.

As for Wyclef Jean’s involvement in all of this, Apex Motors says the launch of the AP-0 in the United States took place in collaboration with Attucks Futures and Technology, which was founded by Jean as a platform “for discovering, grooming, and developing technology, starting with inventions, technological solutions, sustainability, creativity and design, coding, and web3.”