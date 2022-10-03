Mini is going to replace the current Countryman crossover (available with ICE and plug-in hybrid powertrains) with an all-new model that will ditch both internal combustion and the model’s nameplate. Our spies have just sent us the first set of photos ever showing the upcoming electric crossover, which will come to be known as the Aceman.

The automaker won’t abandon the Countryman name, though, and it is expected to adorn the back of a larger crossover that will sit above the new Aceman in the lineup. The latter will be Mini’s first electric crossover and it will be built exclusively in China through a joint venture with China’s Great Wall Motor, but it will be sold around the world.

Based on what we can see in the spy shots, the Aceman will retain the current Countryman’s proportions and overall style, but it will be made to look more modern and fresh. Don’t be fooled by the fake headlight and tail light surrounds as they do not show the actual shape of the light clusters - they may look more like the ones on this leaked next-gen Mini hatchback.

The Aceman will be about the same size as today’s Countryman, but it should have a larger passenger compartment with more space inside. This is a trick pulled by many EVs built on bespoke electric car platforms that allow designers to maximize use of space and get more out of a set wheelbase.

Our spies note that in the photos, you can see two different prototypes, although both have their details hidden by the dazzling psychedelic camouflage, so we can just make assumptions as to what is hiding underneath. What we can see is the location of the charging port, which is located on the right rear side of the vehicle, as well as the fact that it has flush door handles.

Expect to see this model unveiled sometime in 2023, before it goes on sale around the world one year later. Mini has already shown an Aceman concept (pictured above), and it pretty much previews the finished series vehicle; only small changes will be made for production.