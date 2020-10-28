MINI (part of the BMW Group) announced that it intends to continue electrification of its range, including the introduction of new electric models, a new EV platform and local EV production in China.

The company currently offers two plug-in models, the plug-in hybrid MINI Cooper S E Countryman ALL4, which in 2019 was responsible for 5% of the brand's sales volume, and the all-electric MINI Cooper SE, which allowed MINI to increase the plug-in share to 10% of the overall volume this year.

Mini Cooper SE Countryman ALL4 (2020) Mini Cooper SE (2020)

In the future, the entire model family will be electrified, but the conventional gasoline and diesel versions of some models will be still available "for target groups and regions whose mobility needs are not yet me by all-electric vehicles".

According to the press release, the future core portfolio of all-electric vehicles will include:

the MINI 3-Door Hatch

a new crossover model in the small-car segment, supplied exclusively with an all-electric drive



a compact crossover model

The next-generation MINI Countryman will be offered with both combustion engines and an "electrified" drivetrain (another PHEV we guess).

In China, where about 10% of MINI are sold, the company intends to launch local production in partnership with the local manufacturer Great Wall Motor (which was hinted at several times over the years).

The plan is to use "a new vehicle architecture, developed from the ground up for pure e-mobility". The new BEV to be produced in China from 2023.