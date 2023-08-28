The 2024 Mini Cooper EV and 2024 Countryman EV will debut at an event on September 1 at 11:00 AM CEST (5:00 AM Eastern). The automaker has one last teaser for them before the big reveal.

Mini's previous teasers give us a good idea of what to expect from these models. The Cooper EV rides on the Spotlight electric-vehicle-focused platform that has a longer wheelbase and wider track than the existing model. However, the roughly 3.8-meter (149.6-inch) length doesn't change much.

The base Cooper E trim uses a 40 kilowatt-hour battery providing around 240 miles of range. A single electric motor would make 181 horsepower. The Cooper SE is the more potent grade. It has a 54-kWh pack and a 215-hp electric motor. In the United Kingdom, prices would start at around the equivalent of $37,730 (30,000 pounds). Sales begin in that market in the summer of 2024.

Recent spy shots show Mini developing what we believe is the John Cooper Works variant. No details are available yet about the specs. Judging by previous versions of this model, the JCW would have a power boost over other trim levels.

Mini already revealed the Cooper EV's interior (below). The company simplifies the layout by making the circular screen on the dashboard perform infotainment and instrument functions. A head-up display is ahead of the driver. An oval-shaped piece on the center stack includes some physical buttons.

The Mini Countryman will share a platform with the BMW iX1. There will be the base E trim with a single motor making 188 hp and a 54-kWh battery. There will also be the SE ALL4 trim with two electric motors – one at the front and one at the back – with a total of 308 hp and a 64-kWh pack. It will also get a John Cooper Works variant eventually.

The electric Minis will be part of BMW Group's big electrification presentation at the IAA Mobility show in Munich, Germany, starting in September. The other debuts will be the i Vision Circular and i Vision Dee concepts. The i7 will be there in an armored variant. The iX5 Hydrogen will show off the automaker's fuel cell tech. The plug-in-hybrid 530e and 550e xDrive will be at the event, too.