Fall of 2019 and the beginning of 2020 brings to the European EV subcompact segment a market competition and choice of models never seen before. And that's concerning mainstream models as the high-end/premium segment also gets new entries, including a new Honda, DS and MINI BEVs.

This time we will focus on the new Renault ZOE (in R110 and R135 versions) and Peugeot e-208 with its Opel Corsa-e and Vauxhall Corsa-e derivatives.

First of all, in 2018, Renault ZOE noted around 40,000 sales, just behind the Nissan LEAF, while during the first 7-months of this year it's averaging 4,000 per month, which in theory might end at 48,000. The new, upgraded ZOE, as well as new offers from PSA Group, might allow doubling of the BEV subcompact segment. From Q2 2020 the battle for customers will be even more challenging as Fiat announced the 500 Electric.

Renault ZOE, Peugeot e-208, Opel/Vauxhall Corsa-e

All the models/versions are equipped with similar battery capacity (52 kWh Renault and 50 kWh PSA), although there are noticeable differences in range.

The new ZOE will be able to go up to 390 km (242 miles) under WLTP test cycle, which is 15% more than Peugeot e-208 (340 km/211 mi) and 18% more than Opel/Vauxhall Corsa-e (330 km/205 mi).

On the other hand, the PSA models turn out to be slightly quicker than ZOE, despite the same 100 kW peak power. 0-100 km/h (62 mph):

Peugeot e-208, Opel/Vauxhall Corsa-e in 8.1 seconds

Renault ZOE: expected in 9.5 seconds (11.4 seconds in entry-level R110 version)

Renault ZOE's advantage is a bigger trunk and standard 22 kW 3-phase on-board charging system, while in the case of PSA there is 7 kW 1-phase or 11 kW 3-phase charger (reportedly standard in Vauxhall).

PSA wins on the DC charging front, accepting up to 100 kW - twice as much as ZOE.

For an example market of Germany (with VAT), Renault ZOE Z.E. 50 EXPERIENCE (R135) starts at €33,990 (but it's not base trim level), compared to base Opel Corsa-e “Selection” at €29,900 and €30,450 for the base Peugeot e-208 “Active”. The base ZOE R110 starts at €31,990.

ZOE R110 ZOE R135 Peugeot e-208 Opel Corsa-e/Vauxhall Corsa-e Battery capacity 52 kWh 52 kWh 50 kWh 50 kWh Range (WLTP) 390 km (242 mi) 390 km (242 mi) 340 km (211 mi) 330 km (205 mi) 0-50 km/h (31 mph) 3.9 s 3.6s 2.8 s 2.8 s 0-100 km/h (62 mph) 11.4 s 9.5 s 8.1 s 8.1 s Electric motor power 80 kW 100 kW 100 kW 100 kW Electric motor torque 225 Nm 245 nm 260 Nm 260 Nm Top speed 135 km/h 140 km/h 150 km/h 150 km/h On-board charging system (AC) 22 kW 22 kW 7 or 11 kW 7 or 11 kW DC (CCS Combo 2) charging up to 50 kW up to 50 kW up to 100 kW up to 100 kW Trunk 338 l 338 l 265 l 265 l

Specs:

Gallery: Renault Zoe studio

25 Photos

Gallery: Electric Peugeot e-208 In Detail: Specs, Images, Videos

26 Photos

Gallery: Opel Corsa-e presentation