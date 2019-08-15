Fully Charged was present at the unveiling of the third-generation Renault ZOE Z.E. 50 in France in June, but as it sometimes happens, it took some time to edit and release the episode.

Renault presented several trims of the new ZOE to showcase exterior and interior design. Fully Charged's Jonny Smith noted it's familiar to the previous generation, but improved - especially in the front (modified face and LED lights) and inside with new 10-inch digital dashboard display and vertical infotainment touchscreen. It seems also that the materials in the new ZOE are better.

The new ZOE is also a much better EV with a higher battery capacity (52 kWh), more range (up to 390 km/242 miles WLTP), DC charging capability (up to 50 kW), higher power motor (100 kW) and better acceleration.

First test drives and reviews are expected any time now as the new ZOE is scheduled for market launch this Autumn.

Renault ZOE R135 specs (see full description here):

52 kWh lithium-ion battery (air-cooled)

lithium-ion battery (air-cooled) Battery pack: 400 V nominal, 192 cells, 10 modules, 326 kg of weight, 160 Wh/kg

up to 390 km (242 miles) of WLTP range

of WLTP range 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in less than 10 seconds

80-120 km/h (50 to 75 mph) in 7.1 seconds

top speed of 140 km/h (87 mph)

R135 electric motor: 100 kW of peak power and 245 Nm of peak torque

of peak power and of peak torque R110 electric motor (option): 80 kW of peak power and 225 Nm of peak torque

of peak power and of peak torque DC fast charging using CCS Combo 2, up to 50 kW

AC charging of up to 22 kW (3-phase)

