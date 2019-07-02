Renault will make the new ZOE Z.E. 50 available for order in Germany by the end of July at prices starting from €31,990 ($36,144).

The price difference between the new Z.E. 50 (52 kWh battery) and the outgoing Z.E. 40 (41 kWh) is €2,000. While the difference between the version with and without batteries (rental) is €8,090 (or €155 per kWh).

At such prices, Renault ZOE should stay very competitive against current and upcoming new models like the Peugeot e-208.

Prices in Germany (with battery pack):

ZOE Z.E. 40 LIFE (R110): : €29,990

ZOE Z.E. 50 LIFE (R110): €31,990

ZOE Z.E. 50 EXPERIENCE (R110): €32,990

ZOE Z.E. 50 EXPERIENCE (R135): €33,990

ZOE Z.E. 50 INTENS (R135): €35,990

Prices in Germany (without battery pack):

ZOE Z.E. 40 LIFE (R110): : €21,900 + monthly battery rental fee

+ monthly battery rental fee ZOE Z.E. 50 LIFE (R110): €23,900 + monthly battery rental fee

+ monthly battery rental fee ZOE Z.E. 50 EXPERIENCE (R110): €24,900 + monthly battery rental fee



+ monthly battery rental fee ZOE Z.E. 50 EXPERIENCE (R135 option): €25,900 + monthly battery rental fee

+ monthly battery rental fee ZOE Z.E. 50 INTENS (R135): €27,900 + monthly battery rental fee



Renault ZOE R135 specs (see full description here):

52 kWh lithium-ion battery (air cooled)

lithium-ion battery (air cooled) Battery pack: 400 V nominal, 192 cells, 10 modules, 326 kg of weight, 160 Wh/kg

up to 390 km (242 miles) of WLTP range

of WLTP range 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in less than 10 seconds

80-120 km/h (50 to 75 mph) in 7.1 seconds

top speed of 140 km/h (87 mph)

R135 electric motor: 100 kW of peak power and 245 Nm of peak torque

of peak power and of peak torque R110 electric motor (option): 80 kW of peak power and 225 Nm of peak torque

of peak power and of peak torque DC fast charging using CCS Combo 2, up to 50 kW

AC charging of up to 22 kW (3-phase)

Source: Renault, electrive.com, automobile-propre.com