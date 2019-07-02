The 52 kWh battery can be leased or included in the purchase for €8,090

Renault will make the new ZOE Z.E. 50 available for order in Germany by the end of July at prices starting from €31,990 ($36,144).

The price difference between the new Z.E. 50 (52 kWh battery) and the outgoing Z.E. 40 (41 kWh) is €2,000. While the difference between the version with and without batteries (rental) is €8,090 (or €155 per kWh).

At such prices, Renault ZOE should stay very competitive against current and upcoming new models like the Peugeot e-208.

Prices in Germany (with battery pack):

  • ZOE Z.E. 40 LIFE (R110): : €29,990
  • ZOE Z.E. 50 LIFE (R110): €31,990
  • ZOE Z.E. 50 EXPERIENCE (R110): €32,990
  • ZOE Z.E. 50 EXPERIENCE (R135): €33,990
  • ZOE Z.E. 50 INTENS (R135): €35,990

Prices in Germany (without battery pack):

  • ZOE Z.E. 40 LIFE (R110): : €21,900 + monthly battery rental fee
  • ZOE Z.E. 50 LIFE (R110): €23,900 + monthly battery rental fee
  • ZOE Z.E. 50 EXPERIENCE (R110): €24,900 + monthly battery rental fee
  • ZOE Z.E. 50 EXPERIENCE (R135 option): €25,900 + monthly battery rental fee
  • ZOE Z.E. 50 INTENS (R135): €27,900 + monthly battery rental fee

Renault ZOE R135 specs (see full description here):

  • 52 kWh lithium-ion battery (air cooled)
  • Battery pack: 400 V nominal, 192 cells, 10 modules, 326 kg of weight, 160 Wh/kg
  • up to 390 km (242 miles) of WLTP range
  • 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in less than 10 seconds
  • 80-120 km/h (50 to 75 mph) in 7.1 seconds
  • top speed of 140 km/h (87 mph)
  • R135 electric motor: 100 kW of peak power and 245 Nm of peak torque
  • R110 electric motor (option): 80 kW of peak power and 225 Nm of peak torque
  • DC fast charging using CCS Combo 2, up to 50 kW
  • AC charging of up to 22 kW (3-phase)
