Vulog, the supplier of shared mobility technology, announced a partnership with Renault, which will result in production of car-sharing ready vehicles.

Starting immediately, Renault will be able to produce ZOE equipped with Vulog’s car sharing hardware directly on its assembly line. In effect, fleets interested in car sharing are now able to order ZOE equipped for car sharing from the start, instead of retrofitting the car afterward and save some cost, we assume.

The partnership between Renault and Vulog suggests that car sharing is now popular enough to incorporate it on a production line.

"Vulog, the global leader in shared mobility technology, and Groupe Renault, Europe’s leading electric vehicle manufacturer, today announced a collaboration to manufacture car-sharing ready vehicles, starting immediately. The agreement enables Groupe Renault to install Vulog’s car sharing hardware directly on its assembly line for the Renault ZOE, providing for the seamless and instant integration to current and future car sharing schemes thanks to Vulog’s AiMA platform." "The partnership will facilitate the deployment of large fleets of sharing-ready cars as a turnkey solution, with Vulog’s technology incorporating a suite of electric fleet management features. The company expects that the collaboration will add significantly to the 15 million trips it powered globally in the last year. These pre-equipped Renault ZOE fleets will be added to an existing footprint of over 25 services worldwide that already use Vulog’s technology as their backbone."

The deal envisions production of 2,500 ZOE for car sharing by the end of this year alone.

"By the end of 2019, over 2,500 Renault ZOEs equipped with Vulog’s car sharing technology will be in market, initially in northern Europe, South America and the United Arab Emirates."

Gregory Ducongé, CEO of Vulog said: