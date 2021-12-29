The Tesla Model 3 looks set to become Europe’s best-selling all-electric vehicle in 2021, data from JATO Dynamics market researcher indicates.

Riding a wave of popularity for EVs, the electric compact sedan has seen sales reach 113,397 units in the first 11 months of the year, a gain of 84% compared to the same period in 2020. The Model 3 last topped Europe’s EV sales charts in 2019.

In September 2021, the US model was the first full-electric car to become Europe’s best-selling car overall for the month, outperforming popular ICE models such as the VW Golf and Renault Clio.

The Tesla Model 3 is unlikely to lose the top spot seeing as Europe’s second best-selling EV through November, the VW ID.3, has racked up 63,109 sales (up 125%)—a little over half the Model 3’s sales.

The Renault Zoe, 2020’s best-selling EV in Europe, is on track to take third place with 60,551 sales (down 27%) from January through November 2021.

The market share of electric vehicles will reach a record 11% in 2021, according to the European Electric Car Report authored by Matthias Schmidt.

He told Automotive News Europe the figures are “far higher than originally forecast,” partly because the microchip crisis has forced automakers to push EV sales to keep their CO2 emissions within EU targets.

When it comes to brands, Schmidt forecasts that Tesla will be the No. 1 selling EV marque in western Europe this year, with sales of about 170,000 units. The number includes the Model Y SUV which started being imported from China in the second half of the year. Interestingly, the Model Y outsold both the VW ID.3 and ID.4 in November.

However, the Volkswagen Group, which sells EVs in Europe through its VW, Audi, Skoda, Porsche and Cupra brands, will be the dominant EV company with around 300,000 sales. All signs point to Tesla coming in second and Stellantis third, Schmidt said.

Renault-Nissan is likely to take fourth position, thanks to strong demand for the Dacia Spring budget EV imported from China. The Spring saw 5,881 registrations in Europe in November, more than the Tesla Model Y or VW ID.3.