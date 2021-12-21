The European passenger car market continues to struggle. In November, new registrations in Europe (25 European markets, monitored by JATO Dynamics) decreased 18% year-over-year to 855,281, which is also down 29% compared to November 2019.

After 11-months, the year-to-date volume is just 0.4% higher than a year earlier, mostly due to the lack of semiconductors.

The only part of the market that enjoys growth appears to be the plug-in segment, which has expanded to about 26% of the total - 217,709 registrations (including a small number of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles).

Diesel is already left behind so it's the right time to see who is next to overtake gasoline cars.

"The strong growth for EVs is partly explained by increased interest from the public, alongside the significant shift from governments and OEMs towards lower emissions vehicles."

According to JATO Dynamics, the market share of plug-in vehicles is higher than ever:

Top 10 best-selling models

In terms of the most registered all-electric models, the first happens to be the Tesla Model 3. Its result of 10,739 was also enough to take the #12 place overall. The Model 3 registrations increased 119% year-over-year, from a lower base.

The next two models are the Renault ZOE (8,658 and #21 overall, but down 12% year-over-year) and the all-new Dacia Spring (5,746 and #39 overall), which proves that price matters a lot.

The Tesla Model Y managed to secure the fourth spot (5,347 and #47 overall), ahead of Skoda Enyaq iV (5,041) and Volkswagen ID.4 (4,748).

If Tesla notes over 16,000 units in the middle of the quarter, then what we will see in the final month? Volkswagen Group's MEB-based EVs also note a strong combined volume, despite production constraints.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 improved in November to 3,884 and #13 position (from 3,286 in October), while the Ford Mustang Mach-E was #20 with 2,679.

Among plug-in hybrids, the top three were Peugeot 3008 PHEV (3,855), Volvo XC40 PHEV (3,437) and Ford Kuga PHEV (Ford Escape PHEV in the U.S.) (3,109).