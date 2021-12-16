In November, new passenger car registrations in Germany decreased for the fifth consecutive month, by 32% year-over-year to 198,258.

The plug-in segment is growing but slowed down significantly as plug-in hybrids are going backward.

Last month, some 68,169 new plug-in cars were registered (up 14% year-over-year), which is the second-highest monthly result ever.

The market share reached a new all-time record of 34.4% (more than a third of the total volume). It's the fourth market share record in a row.

All-electric cars (BEV) note over 40,000 units, and more than 20% market share (including four consecutive monthly records of market share). Germany is going electric, all-electric.

Results by type:

BEVs: 40,270 – up 39% at 20.3% market share

– up 39% at 20.3% market share PHEVs: 27,899 – down 9% at 14.1% market share

– down 9% at 14.1% market share Total: 68,169 – up 14% at 34.4% market share

Plug-in electric car registrations in Germany – November 2021

Plug-in electric car registrations in Germany – YTD

So far this year, more than 600,000 new passenger plug-in cars were registered in Germany. It's the largest plug-in market in Europe.

New registrations year-to-date:

BEVs: 307,525 – up 104% at 12.8% market share

– up 104% at 12.8% market share PHEVs: 292,697 – up 81% at 12.2% market share

– up 81% at 12.2% market share Total: 600,222 – up 92% at 25.1% market share

Sales of brands/models

Mercedes-Benz is the top plug-in brand in Germany for the second consecutive month, which is caused mainly by extremely high sales of plug-in hybrids - over 6,500. The company was very high also in October, which suggests that maybe they are pushing hard ahead of the end of the year to meet some emissions requirements.

The Volkswagen brand is #2 with pretty decent all-electric car sales (over 5,000). However, if we check the details, it will turn out that both Renault and Tesla sold more all-electric cars in November. Quite surprisingly. Nonetheless, Volkswagen sold almost 100,000 plug-ins year-to-date and is the biggest player in its home market.

Then we have BMW, Hyundai, and Audi brands - all three exceeded 4,000.

Plug-in car registrations by brands (at least 1,000):

Mercedes-Benz: 8,207 - 1,629 BEVs and 6,578 PHEVs

- 1,629 BEVs and 6,578 PHEVs Volkswagen: 7,782 - 5,172 BEVs and 2,610 PHEVs

- 5,172 BEVs and 2,610 PHEVs Renault: 6,031 - 5,358 BEVs and 673 PHEVs

- 5,358 BEVs and 673 PHEVs Tesla: 5,613 - 5,613 BEVs

- 5,613 BEVs BMW: 4,897 - 1,710 BEVs and 3,187 PHEVs

- 1,710 BEVs and 3,187 PHEVs Hyundai: 4,171 - 3,016 BEVs and 1,155 PHEVs

- 3,016 BEVs and 1,155 PHEVs Audi: 4,018 - 1,864 BEVs and 2,154 PHEVs

- 1,864 BEVs and 2,154 PHEVs smart: 2,676 - 2,676 BEVs

- 2,676 BEVs Skoda: 2,596 - 1,431 BEVs and 1,165 PHEVs

- 1,431 BEVs and 1,165 PHEVs Peugeot: 2,369 - 1,681 BEVs and 688 PHEVs

- 1,681 BEVs and 688 PHEVs Opel: 2,284 - 2,099 BEVs and 185 PHEVs

- 2,099 BEVs and 185 PHEVs Volvo: 1,989 - 150 BEVs and 1,839 PHEVs

- 150 BEVs and 1,839 PHEVs Kia: 1,982 - 948 BEVs and 1,034 PHEVs

- 948 BEVs and 1,034 PHEVs Ford: 1,840 - 395 BEVs and 1,445 PHEVs

- 395 BEVs and 1,445 PHEVs MINI: 1,625 - 1,349 BEVs and 276 PHEVs

- 1,349 BEVs and 276 PHEVs SEAT: 1,443 - 320 BEVs and 1,123 PHEVs

- 320 BEVs and 1,123 PHEVs Fiat: 1,324 - 1,324 BEVs

- 1,324 BEVs Porsche: 1,134 - 545 BEVs and 589 PHEVs

- 545 BEVs and 589 PHEVs Mitsubishi: 1,133 - 1,133 PHEVs

It seems that the Renault ZOE was the most registered model in November - 4,200 units.

The Tesla Model 3 achieved a very strong middle month of the quarter - 3,825, which combined with 1,787 Model Y registrations, translates into a very good BEV result. The Model 3 remains the most popular electric car in Germany and with one month to go (usually the strongest for Tesla). It's already certain that the Tesla Model 3 will be the #1 BEV.

The third best-selling model is the Volkswagen e-up!, which is again above the Volkswagen ID.3 year-to-date.

The all-new Hyundai Ioniq 5 has noted 1,456 registrations (Kia EV6 only 243), which surprisingly is more than the Volkswagen ID.4 (1,151 or even Skoda Enyaq iV (1,417).

The top all-electric models year-to-date:

Tesla Model 3 - 3,825 (29,166 YTD)

Volkswagen e-up! - 2,477 (25,454 YTD)

Volkswagen ID.3 - 1,517 (25,201 YTD)

Renault ZOE - 4,200 (20,165 YTD)

Hyundai Kona Electric - 1,381 (16,069 YTD)

smart fortwo EQ - 1,809 (15,762 YTD)

Skoda Enyaq iV - 1,417 (11,878 YTD)

Volkswagen ID.4 - 1,151 (11,384 YTD)

Official stats (KBA):