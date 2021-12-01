In November, the number of new passenger car registrations in Norway increased by 21.9% year-over-year to 15,274, mostly thanks to plug-in electric cars, which keep growing.

According to the official data, some 13,927 new plugs-ins were registered during the month (up 39% year-over-year). The market share was near a record high at 91.2%!

The remaining few percent of the market belong to non-rechargeable hybrids (3.8%), diesel (2.7%) and gasoline cars (2.3%).

We must note that while the all-electric cars were up 60% year-over-year, the plug-in hybrids once again noted a year-over-year decrease (third consecutive month) by 11%.

Stats for the month:

BEVs: 11,274 ( up 60.3% , at 73.8% market share) + 1,116 "used" + 432 new vans

( , at market share) + 1,116 "used" + 432 new vans PHEVs: 2,653 ( down 11.1% , at 17.4% market share)

( , at market share) Total: 13,927 (up 39%, at 91.2% market share)

New passenger plug-in car registrations in Norway – November 2021

So far this year, over 133,000 new passenger plug-ins were registered, which is over 85% of the total market. The remaining part is shared by conventional and hybrid models.

Stats year-to-date:

BEVs : 99,948 ( up 58% , at 64.2% market share)

: ( , at market share) PHEVs : 33,460 ( up 35% , at 21.5% market share)

: ( , at market share) Total: 133,408 (up 52%, at 85.7% market share)

Models

In November, two Tesla cars were the most registered ones. The recently launched Tesla Model Y was #1 with 1,013 units, followed by Tesla Model 3 (771).

For the Model Y, it was the second first place (after a huge delivery in September), that allowed it to become the third BEV and fifth top-selling model in the country year-to-date.

The Model 3, on the other hand, has strengthened iits first place year-to-date position as the first crossing the 10,000 mark this year.

The Made-in-China Tesla cars are doing very well in Norway and the brand has maintained its first position among all brands year-to-date (16,060 units). The advantage over Volkswagen is not high (15,165), but considering that in the final month of the year Tesla will once again deliver a very high number of cars, the race is probably already over.

Nonetheless, the Volkswagen ID.4 is also doing very well, with 725 units in November, followed by its more premium cousin - the Audi Q4 e-tron (661).

Then we see the surprisingly strong Nissan LEAF (655), and strong results posted by Polestar 2 (502), Ford Mustang Mach-E ( 491) and Skoda Enyaq iV (488). The all-new Hyundai Ioniq 5 is also not bad at 475.

If we count all three MEB-based SUVs (Volkswagen ID.4, Audi Q4 e-tron and Skoda Enyaq iV) as one, it would be 1,874.

The biggest disappointment is probably the portion of the Volkswagen ID.3 - 224 in November and 2,960 YTD.

The BEV registration results already in our database (year-to-date):

Tesla Model 3 - 771 (10,090 YTD)

Volkswagen ID.4 - 725 (8,230 YTD)

Tesla Model Y - 1,013 (5,888 YTD)

Ford Mustang Mach-E - 491 (5,841 YTD)

Audi e-tron - 327 (5,421 YTD)

Skoda Enyaq iV - 488 (5,183 YTD)

Nissan LEAF - 655 (4,602 YTD)

Polestar 2 - 502 (3,786 YTD)

Mercedes-Benz EQC - 158 (3,702 YTD)

Hyundai Ioniq 5 - 475 (3,116 YTD)

Volkswagen ID.3 - 224 (2,960 YTD)

Audi Q4 e-tron - 661 (2,672 YTD)

MG ZS EV - 35 (2,379 YTD)

Unfortunately, the basic report does not reveal the share of plug-ins for Toyota RAV4 and Volvo XC40 (one of the top models in Norway).

Top 20 new passenger car registrations in Norway – by 2021 YTD