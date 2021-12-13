The Netherlands continues to experience a shrinking automotive market with new registrations in November, 18% lower than a year ago.

On the contrary, the plug-in electric car segment is growing, even against the overall trend, and November 2020 - inflated by "CO2 fleet mandates + fiscal changes."

In November, 10,613 new plug-in electric cars were registered (up 7% year-over-year), which is 39% of the total market (28% for BEVs), the new best result for the year and the best November ever.

All-electric cars are in the majority, taking some 69% of all plug-in registrations for the month, and roughly 60% year-to-date.

Plug-in electric car sales in the Netherlands – November 2021

external_image

The total number of registrations so far this year amounted to 72,314. The average market share of plug-in vehicles is 25% (including 15% all-electric cars and 10% plug-in hybrids).

Model rank

The Skoda Enyaq iV achieved an outstanding result in November - 998 registrations - taking first place overall (regardless of the powertrain), obviously first place among plug-ins, and also becoming the best-selling model year-to-date.

The next two best last month were Lynk & Co 01 PHEV (649) and Kia Niro EV (605).

Important to note is that the newly launched Kia EV6 was #5 (473), while the Hyundai Ioniq 5 #9 (395).

Let's take a look at the top-selling plug-ins for the month:

  1. Skoda Enyaq iV - 998
  2. Lynk & Co 01 PHEV - 649
  3. Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) - 605
  4. Volkswagen ID.4 - 535
  5. Kia EV6 - 473
  6. Ford Mustang Mach-E - 450
  7. Polestar 2 - 420
  8. Audi Q4 e-tron - 416
  9. Hyundai Ioniq 5 - 395
  10. Volkswagen ID.3 - 363

Top 10 year-to-date:

  1. Skoda Enyaq iV - 5,168
  2. Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) - 4,998
  3. Volvo XC40 PHEV - 3,004
  4. Volkswagen ID.4 - 2,997
  5. Ford Mustang Mach-E - 2,898
  6. Ford Kuga PHEV - 2,497
  7. Lynk & Co 01 PHEV - 2,485
  8. BMW iX3 - 1,966
  9. Tesla Model 3 - 1,587
  10. Polestar 2 - 1,467

Source: Jose Pontes (EV Volumes) - CleanTechnica

Mark Kane
By: Mark Kane
