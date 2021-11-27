Dacia (part of Renault Group) celebrates a major milestone of 40,000 orders placed for the all-electric Dacia Spring model within eight months (including 15,000 already delivered).

The company first launched a pre-order program in several European countries (France, Italy, Germany, Romania, Spain, etc.), collecting over 16,000 reservations in three months (between March and June 2021).

Then, the Dacia Spring was getting - on average - over 5,000 new orders per month since July.

The good news does not end here as the majority of Dacia Spring buyers are new to the Dacia brand (conquest sales) - in France specifically, it's 8 out of 10 sales.

The main selling point of the Dacia Spring is its affordability (it's actually Europe's cheapest electric car) and good enough entry-level/basic specs for daily operations.

"By offering an all-electric city car with an SUV look at a widely accessible price, Dacia has shown it has its finger firmly on the pulse. Its ease of use and charging as well as its range of up to 305 km (WLTP city cycle, 230 km in WLTP combined) make it a relevant mobility tool for most Europeans who only drive around 30 km a day. All this at an unbeatable price, starting at €89 per month**. Spring seduces customers who are already convinced of the hallmark features of Dacia vehicles: essential, robust, accessible, and the best value for money." "** from €89/month in France - Leasing (including battery) over 49 months with a first rent of €7,114.00, reduced after deduction of the ecobonus to €2,499.70 (equivalent to the amount of the 2021 conversion bonus if applicable) and 48 rentals of €89.00."

Xavier Martinet, Dacia Sales & Marketing Director said:

"With 40,000 orders in eight months, Spring is off to an excellent commercial start. By making electric mobility accessible to all, Spring is appealing both customers already familiar with the Dacia brand and a majority of new customers. The r-EVolution is in motion!"

Dacia Spring Electric specs: