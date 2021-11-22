The Dacia Spring Electric is probably the most environmentally-friendly and pocket-friendly electric car on the market in Europe right now.

It's an absolute entry-level, small, city car for up to four passengers, which appears to be a perfect solution for the basic transport needs, especially in big city centers, where space is constrained.

According to Fully Charged's review, Dacia (part of the Renault Group), offers the Spring Electric in France at €17,890 ($20,200), but with incentives, it can be as low as €12,500 or so ($14,100).

"The Dacia Spring is decisively Europe’s cheapest car, and one we’ve been trying to get our hands on for a very long time. And, at long last, we were able to spend some time with one in Paris for a proper road test to finally get answers to the burning questions we’ve had for some time: Is it any good? Could we see it doing well in the UK? And was trying to film a car review while negotiating Parisian traffic a terrible idea? Check out the video to find out!"

That's significantly less than a typical electric car. However, we must remember that it's a very simple vehicle without many features.

The power output of up to 33 kW is "incredibly modest" and results in 0-100 km/h acceleration in 19 seconds. We guess that one would rather like to keep it in a speed range of 0-50 km/h to have at least "enough" acceleration.

The car is equipped with a 26.8 kWh battery, for some 225 km (140 miles) of range under the WLTP test cycle. In city centers, at low speed traffic, it could be even noticeably more. Inside, there is a spartan interior and not much space in the rear.

Anyway, the market really needs entry-level, road-legal EVs, and it's great to see that Dacia is pushing in that direction. Our data indicates that sales of the Spring Electric exceed 4,000 per month (at least in September).

Dacia Spring Electric specs: