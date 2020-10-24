The Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV, introduced by the SAIC-GM-Wuling joint venture (between SAIC, GM and Liuzhou Wuling Motors), is no one of the most popular EVs in China.

Demand for this tiny BEV went through the roof, as it starts at roughly $4,500 and seems to be a perfect "tool" for city driving and parking.

It took the company only 12 months to design and start production of the MINI EV, but is it really that good? Well, no. It's a very cheap vehicle, which is reflected in basically everything.

According to the Wheelsboy's review, the interior materials are really cheap, with low plastic quality. The air conditioning has turned out to be weakest ever experienced. Seats are one of the most uncomfortable ever.

The acceleration is mild and you would have to be "brave" to drive it up to the top speed of 100 km/h (62 mph), as from the safety perspective, it's a cute steel can with nothing besides seat belts and ABS. Going over any kind of bumps is an "adventure".

In other words, it's a specific vehicle, but not a normal car. It might be better than a scooter (cost is comparable to a motorcycle by the way), or a great second vehicle in a family, just to go for groceries. However the trunk is very small and one will be forced to fold the rear seats to store anything basically.

