BYD Han, the all-new electric car that just entered the Chinese market, trailblazing the BYD Blade Battery, turns out to be an outstanding EV according to a review by Wheelsboy's Ethan Robertson.

The Han looks very good, and as befits on a large, premium sedan, it's very comfortable, spacious EV and comes with great performance. The top of the line AWD version tested here does 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.9 seconds. Straight acceleration is not the only positive, as steering is also good (way better than in the BYD Tang SUV).

It's not strange then that thousands of customers are lining up for the Han in China:

BYD Han (汉) BEV specs:

long range of some up to 605 km (376 miles) NEDC

Reportedly two battery options:

65 kWh battery for 506 km (314 miles) NEDC with FWD powertrain

77 kWh battery for 605 km (376 miles) NEDC with FWD powertrain and 550 km (342 miles miles) NEDC with AWD powertrain

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.9 seconds in top AWD version

two powertrain options for BEV:

FWD (163 kW)

AWD (163 kW front + 200 kW rear)

DC fast charging from 30 to 80% in 25 minutes, 10 minutes of recharge for up to 135 km (84 miles) of range

drag coefficient of 0.233

Length 4,980 mm, Width 1,910 mm, Height 1,495 mm, Wheelbase 2,920 mm

The mentioned above BYD Tang all-electric SUV was also reviewed by Wheelsboy, earlier this year, and it's quite an interesting model as well, although with several weak points in terms of the steering and suspension, as well as overall driving dynamics (aside acceleration).