According to the initial sales reports from China, the Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV noted 20,150 sales in September (wholesale shipments as we understand).

We are wondering how great the final numbers will be though, as the 15,000 in August translated into 9,150 customer sales for the month.

One thing is sure, Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV is the only electric vehicle in China that can beat the MIC Tesla Model 3 in monthly volume. Soon we will know whether it happened in September.

The major factor behind the Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV's success is its affordability, as prices after subsidies are RMB 28,800 and RMB 38,800 ($4,300-$5,800). It's an outstanding transportation solution for large cities, a tool more than a car, but people need more of those EVs - not only in China we guess.

Because of the Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV, the entire SAIC-GM-Wuling joint venture (between SAIC, GM and Liuzhou Wuling Motors) was able to achieve 24,386 plug-in car sales.

Gallery: Wuling - Hong Guang MINI EV

28 Photos

Wuling - Hong Guang MINI EV specs: