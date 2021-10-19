Renault reports a big 34% year-over-year decrease of its global passenger car sales in September and unfortunately, all-electric car sales also decreased.
In total, the French brand sold some 9,501 electric cars, which is 24% less than a year ago. It's a third consecutive month of decline and fifth out of nine this year. Not a common sight in the booming BEV market.
All-electric cars accounted for 8.3% of the total Renault passenger car sales globally (13.8% in Europe) and 3.7% of commercial vehicles (4.5% in Europe).
Renault electric car sales – September 2021
So far this year, Renault has sold some 73,018 electric cars (no chane year-over-year). BEVs stand for 6.4% of the total passenger car sales globally (12.0% in Europe).
The number includes passenger and commercial BEVs, but excludes Twizy heavy quadricycles (L7e) and plug-in hybrids.
Models
Last month, Renault sold over 7,400 ZOE and almost 1,500 Twingo Z.E. The Renault Kangoo Z.E. van noted almost 500 units.
Monthly and year-to-date results:
- Renault ZOE (passenger and commercial versions) – 7,425 (down 35%) and 49,302 YTD (down 25%)
- Renault Twingo Z.E. (passenger and commercial versions) – 1,470 (new) and 15,846 YTD
- Renault Kangoo Z.E. – 498 (down 56%) and 7,529 YTD (up 16%)
- Renault Master Z.E. – 108 (up 332%) and 341 YTD (up 86%)
Other brands in Renault Group
In contrast, Renault's Dacia brand noted 4,167 sales of the all-new all-electric Dacia Spring Electric (almost 8,200 YTD). That is a surprisingly good result, not far from the Renault ZOE.
Considering that Dacia sold 38,337 units in total, the BEV share skyrocketed to 10.9% in a blink of an eye.
The JMEV's Eveasy brand sold in China some 367 EVs (2,281 YTD). The company is a joint venture between the Renault Group, Jiangling Motors Corporation Group (JMCG) and China Agricultural Development Construction Fund Corporation. The French manufacturer holds a controlling stake in JMEV since 2019.
About this article