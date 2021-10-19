Renault reports a big 34% year-over-year decrease of its global passenger car sales in September and unfortunately, all-electric car sales also decreased.

In total, the French brand sold some 9,501 electric cars, which is 24% less than a year ago. It's a third consecutive month of decline and fifth out of nine this year. Not a common sight in the booming BEV market.

All-electric cars accounted for 8.3% of the total Renault passenger car sales globally (13.8% in Europe) and 3.7% of commercial vehicles (4.5% in Europe).

Renault electric car sales – September 2021

So far this year, Renault has sold some 73,018 electric cars (no chane year-over-year). BEVs stand for 6.4% of the total passenger car sales globally (12.0% in Europe).

The number includes passenger and commercial BEVs, but excludes Twizy heavy quadricycles (L7e) and plug-in hybrids.

Models

Last month, Renault sold over 7,400 ZOE and almost 1,500 Twingo Z.E. The Renault Kangoo Z.E. van noted almost 500 units.

Monthly and year-to-date results:

Other brands in Renault Group

In contrast, Renault's Dacia brand noted 4,167 sales of the all-new all-electric Dacia Spring Electric (almost 8,200 YTD). That is a surprisingly good result, not far from the Renault ZOE.

Considering that Dacia sold 38,337 units in total, the BEV share skyrocketed to 10.9% in a blink of an eye.

The JMEV's Eveasy brand sold in China some 367 EVs (2,281 YTD). The company is a joint venture between the Renault Group, Jiangling Motors Corporation Group (JMCG) and China Agricultural Development Construction Fund Corporation. The French manufacturer holds a controlling stake in JMEV since 2019.