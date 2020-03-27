The latest generation of the Renault ZOE R135 has already appeared on the Fully Charged show (see here and here), but this time, Robert Llewellyn checks out the top of the line ZOE GT Line R135.

The new ZOE is much better than the original from 2012, which had just a 65 kW electric motor and 22 kWh battery. The new one, after eight years, can deliver 100 kW of power and in basically the same package features a 52 kWh battery. We must add that the car is slightly tweaked and generally improved in all aspects, from infotainment, through interior and exterior.

On top of that, the new ZOE still offers an onboard charging capability of 22 kW (three-phase) - the 43 kW option is gone, replaced by 50 kW CCS Combo DC fast charging capability.

Video Description via Fully Charged on YouTube: Renault Zoe GT Line R135: Can a Renault charge faster than a Tesla? | Fully Charged (Important note: This episode was recorded before the UK lockdown) Hot or not? Robert spent a week driving the new Renault Zoe GT line R135 and he found something remarkable - it's faster than a Tesla… Well kinda. Given a set of specific parameters, yes the Renault is a lot faster to charge, domestically, if you've got the right input. But that's about it. Anyway, Robert gives the low down on his thoughts on this top of the range model. Is it really with being an 'R' model. How hot is it?

One of the major findings from Robert is that as long you have a three-phase 22 kW charging station at home, the ZOE can charge faster than any new Tesla (Model 3 is rated at up to 11 kW, while Model S/X at up to 16.5 kW).

We are not sure why Tesla decided to change the on-board charger power of its new cars. By around 2016, the Model S/X in Europe were equipped with 11 kW or optional 22 kW chargers (of course all were three-phase, since in Europe it is hard to find anything beyond 7.7 kW on a single-phase).

Gallery: Renault ZOE (2020)

9 Photos

Renault ZOE R135 specs (see full description here):