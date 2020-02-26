Renault, together with Ferrovial, this March will launch a free-floating, all-electric car-sharing service called ZITY in Paris, France.

The fleet will consist of 500 Renault ZOE, which will be available for hire 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, using a free mobile application. According to Renault, the trend in Paris is that 20% of the capital's inhabitants will use car-sharing.

Previously, ZITY was launched in 2017 also in Madrid, Spain, where the fleet was expanded to 650 ZOE.

"This launch in Paris is a new step in the partnership between Groupe Renault, a pioneer of electric vehicles in Europe, and Ferrovial, one of the world’s leading infrastructure operators and urban service providers, which began successfully in 2017 with ZITY, an electric car-sharing service that started in Madrid."

It will be interesting to see whether ZITY in Paris will be able to expand to the size of the former Autolib system, with a few thousand cars.

