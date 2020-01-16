Renault ZOE once again has won the What Car? Awards in the"Best Small Electric Car" category. It's already the seventh consecutive win for ZOE!

In 2020, the next-generation ZOE with a 52 kWh battery and many improvements was unmatched according to What Car? (see review above), which has been evaluating cars for over 40 years.

In the UK, the new ZOE starts at £25,670 OTR including the Plug-in Car Grant, and comes with a free 7 kW (single-phase) charging wallbox (plus a standard installation).

"New ZOE has been refreshed inside and out, while its new 52kWh battery results in a class-leading range of 245 miles under latest WLTP testing conditions. Dynamic exterior changes give the New ZOE a sleek and modern appearance, helped in no small part by the inclusion of standard LED headlamps across the range. Inside, New ZOE has been treated to an equally thorough redesign and enhanced technology, including the addition of a 10-inch TFT instrument cluster and EASY LINK infotainment system with 9.3-inch portrait screen, which features real time charging information and Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay™. Iconic models also include a unique seat fabric that’s made from 100% recycled materials."

Speaking about the New ZOE’s success, Steve Huntingford, Editor of What Car? said:

“The Renault ZOE won a price point last year but this overhauled model represents such an improvement that it’s the best small electric car you can buy. With its bigger battery, it covered 192 miles in our real range test- around a third more than its predecessor. What’s more it’s classier inside and more enjoyable to drive, thanks to brisk acceleration, composed handling and a settled ride on the motorway.”

Commenting on the What Car? wins, Gilles Normand, Senior Vice President, Electric Vehicles & Mobility Services, Groupe Renault said:

“We are delighted that New ZOE has been recognised by the team at What Car? with this incredible award. To win for a seventh year gives the whole Renault team a great sense of pride and rewards all the investments made in training our people in all functions. Electric vehicles are becoming ever more popular with buyers and Renault remains at the forefront of the market with the New ZOE. With greater range, more technology and enhanced trims, customers have an even greater opportunity to find a model that fits in with their lifestyle.”

Gallery: Renault ZOE (2020)

6 Photos

Renault ZOE R135 specs (see full description here):