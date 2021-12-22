BYD announced the delivery of the 1,000th BYD Tang EV in Norway, where the cars are available through a Norwegian distributor, RSA.

That's an important milestone for the Chinese manufacturer, which is starting with a single model in a single market before entering other European countries. The first car was delivered to a customer in August so the first 1,000 units were delivered in over four months.

However, it seems that the target of 1,500 units by the end of this year might not be achieved because less than 10 days are left. The first 1,000 Tangs were sent by mid-September, although we don't know whether additional transports were sent since then.

Anyway, we assume that the target for 2022 will be higher - at least a few thousand, especially if another EV is introduced.

BYD underlines that the feedback about the Tang is very positive. The Tang, in a well-equipped version, costs 599,900 NOK (€59,667/$67,633). RSA provides sales, aftersales, parts and service support to BYD Tang customers through a network of 43 sites in Norway.

"The pure-electric all-wheel-drive BYD Tang SUV is gaining widespread recognition in Norway with positive feedback from customers, and the motoring industry alike. The family-sized, zero-emission SUV encapsulates the perfect blend of space, performance, design and driving range."

Frank Dunvold, CEO of RSA, said:

“We have enjoyed fantastic demand for the BYD Tang in just a few months since its launch, and we see this escalating at pace in 2022. The people of Norway are very environmentally conscious, and the pure-electric zero-emission Tang SUV is the perfect fit. It is stylish, comfortable and offers great driving performance, while being practical too. We don’t see demand slowing down and we are fortunate to have good levels of supply coming through, which means customers are not having to wait for extended periods of time for delivery.”

Michael Shu, Managing Director, BYD Europe, said:

“We are delighted with the positive customer reaction to the Tang, our very first electric passenger car sold in Norway. We always listen to customers and the feedback has been superb. Our goal is to continually exceed customer expectations, so we are truly motivated and inspired by the results achieved in the first four months of sale. The Tang features BYD’s very latest innovation in ultrasafe, high-performance battery technology stemming from our long-established world-leading expertise in this field. Our Blade Battery is a real game-changer for the industry and this, along with the use of BYD’s highly advanced integrated electronic technology, makes the Tang stand out in the pure-electric SUV market.”

