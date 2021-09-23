BYD celebrates its 1,000th Tang SUV sent to Norway from the Guangzhou Port in China. The latest batch is 450 units.

The initial 100 cars were sent in June, and were handed over to first customers in August. By the end of this year, the Chinese manufacturer, together with its distributor (RSA), intends to deliver a total of 1,500 Tang SUVs.

This is an important step for BYD ahead of its expected expansion to the wider European market. The company says that so far the Tang "receives excellent product feedback from customers and industry experts."

Well, as far as Norway is concerned, we are eagerly waiting for Bjorn Nyland to test the first BYD on the market, which would give us glimpses at how good the Tang is in comparison to other EVs.

Isbrand Ho, BYD Europe Managing Director commented:

"BYD's pursuit of the 'European dream' continues at a strategically important time when the sales of NEVs begin to surge in key markets across Europe. The timing couldn't be more perfect. We are delighted with the feedback we have been receiving following the launch of the Tang SUV in Norway, and this is just the start of our European journey. We strive to surpass customer expectations and the Tang is certainly achieving this. Customer satisfaction is, and always will be, our priority and we are dedicated to delivering an excellent service."

Gallery: 2021 BYD Tang

36 Photos

2021 BYD Tang (Norway) specs: