The headlights are one of the most important safety elements of any car and, according to the recent test conducted by Bjørn Nyland in Norway, those in the all-electric BYD Tang are the worst in the business.

As we can see in the video, especially the high beams are pretty weak, which raises safety concerns and questions about whether the Chinese electric cars are really ready to compete in the European market.

The BYD Tang is one of several new Chinese EV models in Norway, so customers are not familiar with the cars. Prices or parameters on paper might seem attractive, but it's worth double checking an all-new product carefully before buying - especially in Norway, where headlights are very important. The more premium NIO ES8 was much better in terms of headlights.

The headlights are not the only weak spot in the case of BYD Tang. The previous range test and 1,000 km challenge, revealed various quirks in the software.

These types of issues do not strike the car or the brand, but indicate that, despite all of the progress made so far, there are still some things that have to be improved before prime time. It might actually give the European manufacturers a few more years to better prepare for the upcoming competition.

Overall, Bjørn Nyland finds also many positives, including price, space, a lot of features, and a nice driving experience.

When launched in Summer 2021, the BYD Tang started at 599,900 NOK (€61,100/$62,700) and so far more than 2,000 were registered in Norway.

2021 BYD Tang (Norway) specs: