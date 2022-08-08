The BYD Tang achieved one of the best results in the Bjørn Nyland humorous banana box test, which highlights the cargo capacity.
The BYD Tang, offered in Norway, is a large, three-row 7-seat SUV, which makes it a strong contender, even despite the fact that there is no frunk (front trunk).
According to the video, the Tang was able to take 15 boxes in the trunk (with the third row folded), which is only one box less than in the case of the NIO ES8 (also a large, 7-seat SUV).
After folding the second-row seats, the number of boxes inside increased to 28 (4 less than in the case of NIO ES8, and on par with the 5-seat Tesla Model X).
If we exclude vans, it turns out that we have two Chinese models - BYD Tang and NIO ES8 - at the top of the SUV category. It will be interesting to see whether the refreshed Tesla Model X will improve its results.
The BYD Tang offers also a decent range at 90 km/h (56 mph), although it consumes more energy than most of the other electric SUVs.
Results for selected cars (number of boxes: trunk+frunk/total after folding the rear seats):
- Mercedes EQV 13/35 (Info: 3rd row folded)
- 2021 NIO ES8 16/32
- 2022 BYD Tang EV 15/28 (Info: 3rd row folded)
- Tesla Model X 5 seater 10+1/28
- Tesla Model Y (MIC) 2021 9+1/26
- Mercedes EQB 350 4Matic 12/25 (Info: 3rd row folded)
- Hyundai Ioniq 5 11+0/25
- Skoda Enyaq iV 10/25
- Volkswagen ID.4 9/25
- 2022 BMW iX xDrive50 8/25
- Citroën ë-SpaceTourer (M) 10/24 (Info: 3rd row folded)
- Audi Q4 e-tron 9/24
- BMW iX3 9/24
- Volkswagen ID.5 GTX 9/24
- Tesla Model S pre-facelift 8+2/24
- Mercedes-Benz EQS 8/24
- Tesla Model X 6 seater 9+1/23
- Ford Mustang Mach-E 8+1/23
- Audi e-tron 8+0/23
- Kia EV6 8+0/23
- Kia e-Soul 7/23
- Audi e-tron Sportback 7+0/23
- Mercedes-Benz EQA 6/23
- Kia e-Niro 8/22
- Tesla Model S facelift 8+0/22
- Volvo C40 Recharge 6+0/22
- Xpeng G3 8/21
- Nissan Leaf 2018 7/21
- Volvo XC40 Recharge 7+0/21
- Kia Soul EV 6/21
- MG ZS EV 8/20
- Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo 7+1/20
- Mercedes-Benz EQC 7/20
- Jaguar I-Pace 6+0/20
- Peugeot e-2008 6/20
