The BYD Tang achieved one of the best results in the Bjørn Nyland humorous banana box test, which highlights the cargo capacity.

The BYD Tang, offered in Norway, is a large, three-row 7-seat SUV, which makes it a strong contender, even despite the fact that there is no frunk (front trunk).

According to the video, the Tang was able to take 15 boxes in the trunk (with the third row folded), which is only one box less than in the case of the NIO ES8 (also a large, 7-seat SUV).

After folding the second-row seats, the number of boxes inside increased to 28 (4 less than in the case of NIO ES8, and on par with the 5-seat Tesla Model X).

If we exclude vans, it turns out that we have two Chinese models - BYD Tang and NIO ES8 - at the top of the SUV category. It will be interesting to see whether the refreshed Tesla Model X will improve its results.

The BYD Tang offers also a decent range at 90 km/h (56 mph), although it consumes more energy than most of the other electric SUVs.

Results for selected cars (number of boxes: trunk+frunk/total after folding the rear seats):