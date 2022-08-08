Bjørn Nyland recently had an opportunity (finally) to range test the BYD Tang, which is one of several of the first Chinese electric models available in Norway.

Deliveries to customers in Norway began a year ago, in August 2021, and so far, more than 2,000 units have been registered.

According to the video, the late test of the Tang is related to BYD's software - not ready in the early versions of the car, so it was not provided for a review. As we can see, there are actually still various quirks and weird software things in the instrument cluster/infotainment.

The BYD Tang is a large SUV, in Norway available only in the well-equipped 7-seat configuration. Its weight is similar to the NIO ES8's - 2,580 kg (with driver), according to the video. The car is equipped with an 86.4 kWh battery (Blade Battery - LFP) and has a WLTP range of 400 km (249 miles).

When tested with original 22" wheels, at a temperature of about 15-17°C, the range results happened to be very similar (only slightly lower) to the Audi e-tron 55 and the 7-seat NIO ES8 (at a lower temperature).

During the test, Bjørn Nyland assumes that the available battery capacity of this version is 83.4 kWh. Measures of energy consumption at two-speed levels allowed him to estimate the range and, as usual, compare the results with other models.

At 90 km/h (56 mph), the BYD Tang achieved an energy consumption of 216 Wh/km (348 Wh/mile), which translated into a range of 386 km (240 miles). At 120 km/h (75 mph), the energy consumption increased to 317 Wh/km (510 Wh/mile), while the range decreased to 263 km (163 miles).

In other words, the BYD Tang is quite thirsty, especially at 120 km/h (75 mph), so it has a lower range than other models in the comparison.

2022 BYD Tang EV

Results at 90 km/h (56 mph)

range of 386 km (240 miles)

energy consumption of 216 Wh/km (348 Wh/mile)

used battery capacity: 83.4 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 17°C

22" Continental ContiSportContact (265/40-22)

Results at 120 km/h (75 mph); up 33% compared to 90 km/h:

range of 263 km (163 miles); down 32%

energy consumption of 317 Wh/km (510 Wh/mile); up 47%

used battery capacity: 83.4 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 15°C

22" Continental ContiSportContact (265/40-22)

For reference:

Audi e-tron 55 (SUV)

Results at 90 km/h (56 mph)

range of 370 km (230 miles)

energy consumption of 225 Wh/km (362 Wh/mile)

used battery capacity: 83.1 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 18°C

20" Bridgestone Alenza (255/50-20)

Results at 120 km/h (75 mph); up 33% compared to 90 km/h:

range of 270 km (168 miles); down 27%

energy consumption of 308 Wh/km (496 Wh/mile); up 37%

used battery capacity: 83.1 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 18°C

20" Bridgestone Alenza (255/50-20)

2021 NIO ES8 (100 kWh, AWD)

Results at 90 km/h (56 mph)

range of 397 km (247 miles)

energy consumption of 221 Wh/km (356 Wh/mile)

used battery capacity: 87.9 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 11°C

21" Continental MC6 (265/45-21)

Results at 120 km/h (75 mph); up 33% compared to 90 km/h:

range of 293 km (182 miles); down 26%

energy consumption of 300 Wh/km (483 Wh/mile); up 36%

used battery capacity: 87.9 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 6°C

21" Continental MC6 (265/45-21)

