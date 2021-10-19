The NIO ES8, recently introduced in Norway, has been range tested by Bjørn Nyland and compared to Tesla Model X and Audi e-tron.

As it turns out, the 500 km (311 miles) WLTP rating for the 100 kWh battery version is not achievable, but in general the range is high, considering that it's a big, 6- or 7-seat SUV. Maybe the tested range was a bit low partially due to the 21" wheels and cold weather.

At 90 km/h (56 mph), the range is estimated at 397 km (247 miles), using an estimated 87.9 kWh of available battery capacity. The energy consumption stands at 221 Wh/km (356 Wh/mile).

Bjørn Nyland's range test runs until 0%, 0 km, ---, or equivalent appear on the display as he does not expect that regular drivers would go beyond "zero". The cars still have some reserve at that point.

Increasing the speed to 120 km/h (75 mph) will reduce the range by more than a quarter to 293 km (182 miles) and increase the energy consumption to 300 Wh/km (483 Wh/mile). Interestingly, it's lower energy consumption than the average in the 1,000 km challenge.

2021 NIO ES8 (100 kWh, AWD)

Results at 90 km/h (56 mph)

range of 397 km (247 miles)

energy consumption of 221 Wh/km (356 Wh/mile)

used battery capacity: 87.9 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 11°C

21" Continental MC6 (265/45-21)

Results at 120 km/h (75 mph); up 33% compared to 90 km/h:

range of 293 km (182 miles) ; down 26%

; down 26% energy consumption of 300 Wh/km (483 Wh/mile); up 36%

used battery capacity: 87.9 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 6°C

21" Continental MC6 (265/45-21)

Compared to the Audi e-tron 55 SUV, the NIO ES8 noted a bit more range and lower energy consumption, despite bigger wheels (21" vs 20") and colder weather. The NIO is also lighter - 2,580 kg vs 2,720 kg. On the other hand, Audi e-tron charges significantly faster, at around 150 kW (mostly flat), while NIO ES8 peaks at about 120 kW (not flat).

Audi e-tron 55 (SUV)

Results at 90 km/h (56 mph)

range of 370 km (230 miles)

energy consumption of 225 Wh/km (362 Wh/mile)

used battery capacity: 83.1 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 18°C

20" Bridgestone Alenza (255/50-20)

Results at 120 km/h (75 mph); up 33% compared to 90 km/h:

range of 270 km (168 miles) ; down 27%

; down 27% energy consumption of 308 Wh/km (496 Wh/mile); up 37%

used battery capacity: 83.1 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 18°C

20" Bridgestone Alenza (255/50-20)

The Tesla Model X remains the range king of the big EVs with over 500 km (311 miles) achievable at 90 km/h, and over 400 km (250 miles) at 120 km/h. At least according to a test of LR Raven version with 20" wheels and in good weather.

Tesla Model X LR Raven

Results at 90 km/h (56 mph)

range of 520 km (323 miles)

energy consumption of 177 Wh/km (285 Wh/mile)

used battery capacity: 92 kWh (estimated)

temperature of 15°C

20" Michelin Lat Sp 3 (255/45-20)

Results at 120 km/h (75 mph); up 33% compared to 90 km/h: