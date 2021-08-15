BYD, together with its local distributor RSA, delivered the first BYD Tang 7-seat SUVs in Norway that recently were shipped from China.

The company intends to expand its electric car business into Europe, starting with 1,500 Tang SUVs in Norway by the end of this year. At a later point, the Tang will be joined by the all-electric BYD Han.

"BYD’s first consignment of passenger cars for Norway signals the start of the company’s ‘European dream’ at a strategically important time when sales of New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) begin to surge in key markets across Europe."

The Chinese manufacturer so far has sold more than 1 million plug-in electric cars (almost all in China), and stands out from the crowd as one of the most vertically integrated companies with in-house production of batteries (LFP chemistry) and powertrain systems (drive motors and power electronics).

The Blade Battery-powered Tang starts at 599,900 NOK (€59,308/$71,816) and offers up to 400 km (249 miles) of WLTP range, using an 86.4 kWh battery pack.

Frank Dunvold, CEO of RSA said:

“We are extremely excited at the prospect of supporting BYD and its pure-electric strategy in Norway. We have one of the most well-established networks in the Nordic region, and our reputation for service and customer support is second-to-none. Our comprehensive network of dealers is our key strength – each fully focused on delivering the very highest levels of service back-up. The BYD marque represents a fantastic addition to our portfolio of leading car brands,” he said, “further underlining our position as one of Scandinavia’s leading car distributors.”

Pere Brugal, BYD Europe Passenger Car Director, said:

“Officially welcoming the BYD Tang SUV into the Norwegian market and delivering the first units to customers marks an important step in European sales strategy. Our aim for this market is to always exceed customer expectations, to demonstrate that the BYD Auto brand is ‘customer connected’ and to expand into more customer segments”.

Isbrand Ho, BYD Europe Managing Director, said:

“What better place to begin our European dream than Norway – a market that has adopted electric vehicles like no other. BYD, like the Norwegian people, believes in a future with reduced CO2 emissions and better air quality for everyone. We are committed to delivering pure-electric, zero-emissions passenger vehicles into the European market,” he said, “and, of course, our customers can rest assured that our cars are at the cutting edge of technology and performance”.

2021 BYD Tang (Norway) specs: