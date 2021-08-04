Hyundai Ioniq 5 was the third most registered new car in July.
July was another strong month for plug-in electric car sales in Norway, where all-electric cars make up almost two-thirds of all new registrations.
In total, 8,897 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered last month, which is 33% more than a year ago and 84.7% of the total car market! Other types of vehicles must fight for the remaining 15% (8.4% ICEs, 6.9% HEVs) before they will entirely fade in the coming years.
Stats for the month:
- BEVs: 6,731 (up 53%, at 64.1% market share) + 992 "used" + 193 new vans
- PHEVs: 2,166 (down 5%, at 20.6% market share)
- Total: 8,897 (up 33%, at 84.7% market share)
New passenger plug-in car registrations in Norway – July 2021
So far this year, over 78,000 new passenger plug-ins were registered, which is over 82% of the total market. The remaining part is shared by conventional and hybrid models.
Stats year-to-date:
- BEVs: 54,801 (up 67%, at 58.0% market share)
- PHEVs: 23,447 (up 63%, at 24.8% market share)
- Total: 78,248 (up 66%, at 82.9% market share)
Models
The best-selling models in July were the Ford Mustang Mach-E (898 units) and Skoda Enyaq iV (558).
According to the official data, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 was the third most registered new car for the month, with around 500 units. We guess that the South Korean manufacturer has a long queue of customers waiting for the cars.
This time, Norway's best-selling car year-to-date—the Tesla Model 3—saw only 4 registrations. Despite that, the Model 3 maintains its first place over the Toyota RAV4 (all types).
The BEV registration results already in our database (year-to-date):
- Tesla Model 3 - 4 (6,274 YTD)
- Volkswagen ID.4 - 439 (4,769 YTD)
- Ford Mustang Mach-E - 898 (3,616 YTD)
- Audi e-tron - 317 (3,552 YTD)
- Mercedes-Benz EQC - 309 (2,877 YTD)
- Skoda Enyaq iV - 558 (2,852 YTD)
- Nissan LEAF - 238 (2,740 YTD)
- Polestar 2 - 151 (2,500 YTD)
- MG ZS EV - 233 (1,812 YTD)
- Volkswagen ID.3 - 234 (1,331 YTD)
Unfortunately, the basic report does not reveal the share of plug-ins for Toyota RAV4 and Volvo XC40 (one of the top models in Norway).
Top 20 new passenger car registrations in Norway – by 2021 YTD
Source: OFV
