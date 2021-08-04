July was another strong month for plug-in electric car sales in Norway, where all-electric cars make up almost two-thirds of all new registrations.

In total, 8,897 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered last month, which is 33% more than a year ago and 84.7% of the total car market! Other types of vehicles must fight for the remaining 15% (8.4% ICEs, 6.9% HEVs) before they will entirely fade in the coming years.

Stats for the month:

BEVs: 6,731 ( up 53% , at 64.1% market share) + 992 "used" + 193 new vans

( , at market share) + 992 "used" + 193 new vans PHEVs: 2,166 ( down 5% , at 20.6% market share)

( , at market share) Total: 8,897 (up 33%, at 84.7% market share)

New passenger plug-in car registrations in Norway – July 2021

So far this year, over 78,000 new passenger plug-ins were registered, which is over 82% of the total market. The remaining part is shared by conventional and hybrid models.

Stats year-to-date:

BEVs : 54,801 ( up 67% , at 58.0% market share)

: ( , at market share) PHEVs : 23,447 ( up 63% , at 24.8% market share)

: ( , at market share) Total: 78,248 (up 66%, at 82.9% market share)

Models

The best-selling models in July were the Ford Mustang Mach-E (898 units) and Skoda Enyaq iV (558).

According to the official data, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 was the third most registered new car for the month, with around 500 units. We guess that the South Korean manufacturer has a long queue of customers waiting for the cars.

This time, Norway's best-selling car year-to-date—the Tesla Model 3—saw only 4 registrations. Despite that, the Model 3 maintains its first place over the Toyota RAV4 (all types).

The BEV registration results already in our database (year-to-date):

Tesla Model 3 - 4 (6,274 YTD)

Volkswagen ID.4 - 439 (4,769 YTD)

Ford Mustang Mach-E - 898 (3,616 YTD)

Audi e-tron - 317 (3,552 YTD)

Mercedes-Benz EQC - 309 (2,877 YTD)

Skoda Enyaq iV - 558 (2,852 YTD)

Nissan LEAF - 238 (2,740 YTD)

Polestar 2 - 151 (2,500 YTD)

MG ZS EV - 233 (1,812 YTD)

Volkswagen ID.3 - 234 (1,331 YTD)

Unfortunately, the basic report does not reveal the share of plug-ins for Toyota RAV4 and Volvo XC40 (one of the top models in Norway).

Top 20 new passenger car registrations in Norway – by 2021 YTD