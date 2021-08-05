In late July, the first shipment of the BYD Tang 7-seat SUVs for the Norwegian market arrived at Drammen Harbour, after a long journey from the Port of Shanghai.

The first batch consists of 100 cars that are expected to be delivered to customers in September. This year, the company intends to deliver a total of 1,500 units.

The market launch of passenger electric cars in Norway is a major milestone for the Chinese manufacturer and a big test of competitiveness.

Not only is BYD trying to expand, but several other brands (NIO, Xpeng, Aiways) are also in progress, while SAIC's MG is already doing quite well in Europe.

The Blade Battery-powered Tang will be offered at 599,900 NOK (€59,308/$71,816). With the 86.4 kWh battery pack is should be ready for up to 400 km (249 miles) under WLTP test cycle.

We are eager to see the European reviews of this model as well as the following BYD Han EV, which will join the party probably in 2022.

With the record high domestic sales in China and expansion to Europe, BYD is now on the rise.

Gallery: 2021 BYD Tang

17 Photos

2021 BYD Tang (Norway) specs: