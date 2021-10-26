The BYD Tang is one of the many good Chinese EVs that will eventually become available in Europe, but are currently only on sale in Norway. And seeing these vehicles reviewed by European car guys results in much clearer information on what they are actually like, as opposed to watching a review from China, in Chinese.

Kris Rifa from Norway is one of those very fortunate few Europeans to be able to drive a BYD Tang on the Old Continent and right from his video’s title, we know he actually liked the vehicle. His conclusion (as per the video's title) is that ‘the Germans should be scared now’ which suggests that after testing the vehicle, he found it surprisingly competent.

The Tang that’s on sale in Norway has an 86.4 kWh Blade battery pack that can be recharged from 30 to 80 percent in 30 minutes at a maximum rate of 110 kW. It gives the vehicle a claimed WLTP range of 400 km / 250 miles (or 500 km / 310 miles on the WLTP City test cycle).

It’s also no slouch, thanks to its dual-motor setup with a combined power output of 482 horsepower (359 kW) and 660 Nm (486 lb-ft), it can sprint to 100 km/h in 4.6 seconds; top speed is 180 km/h (112 mph).

Inside, the Tang gets a massive 1,655 liters of load volume in the back, a big 12.8-inch rotating touchscreen for the infotainment, as well as genuine premium car features such as heated and cooled seats, 31-color mood lighting or a memory function for the electric front seats. Oh, and it can also tow up to 1,500 kg (3,330 pounds) and its price starts off at about €62,000.

But all of that needs to come together cohesively into a vehicle that proves desirable, and according to Kris’ review, the fully-electric Tang should not be overlooked by those looking to buy a three-row, seven-seater electric SUV in Europe; check out his video to see his detailed opinion, as well as more of the vehicle on the move.