BYD highlights spectacular plug-in electric car production and sales results for the month of July, setting massive new records.

According to the company's report, in July, BYD plug-in car sales amounted to 162,216, which is 224% more than a year ago and a new monthly record. The previous one of 133,762, set in June, has been improved by almost 30,000.! That's amazing, as there are not that many manufacturers that even produce 30,000 plug-in cars a month, while here this is just the monthly difference.

At the current rate, BYD is basically producing close to 2 million plug-in cars per year, becoming one of the largest car manufacturers overall.

The overwhelming majority of BYD sales are in China.

As usual, sales of all-electric (BEV) and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) cars are very similar and their growth rate is also the same. The numbers are so similar that we can assume that they are a result of the company's policy rather than a reflection of the demand for BEVs/PHEVs.

BYD plug-in car sales results:

BEVs: 80,991 (up 224% year-over-year)

PHEVs: 81,223 (up 224% year-over-year)

Total: 162,216 (up 224% year-over-year)

Some 4,024 BYD plug-ins were exported.

BYD plug-in electric car sales – July 2022

So far this year, the company sold over 800,000 plug-in electric cars. For reference, in 2021, the company sold 593,745 plug-in cars.

BYD plug-in sales year-to-date:

BEVs: 404,511 (up 242% year-over-year)

PHEVs: 395,860 (up 384% year-over-year)

Total: 800,371 (up 300% year-over-year)



During the last 12 months, the company sold almost 1.2 million plug-ins, while the cumulative number is over 2.3 million.

Top models

Sales data indicate that most of the BYD models reached new monthly record levels. Including 21,005 BYD Dolphin, 25,849 BYD Han (13,106 BEV and 12,743 PHEV), 34,114 BYD Qin (BEVs and PHEVs) and 38,697 BYD Song (BEVs and PHEVs).

That does not surprise us, because according to the Chinese media, BYD has several hundred thousand customers waiting for their cars.

Besides passenger cars, BYD sold also some 316 commercial electric vehicles for a total of 162,530 in July.