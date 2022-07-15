BYD continues to quickly increase plug-in electric car sales, maintaining an unprecedented rate of growth and setting more records.

According to the company's report, in June, BYD plug-in car sales amounted to 133,762, which is 233% more than a year ago and a new all-time record (after 114,189 in May).

That's the 4th consecutive monthly record and the 12th in the past 13 months. But one of the most spectacular things is that the volume increased by almost 20,000 (from the previous record) in just one single month.

The overwhelming majority of BYD sales are in China.

If we take a look at the details, it turns out that both all-electric (BEV) and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) car sales reached new record levels in June, more than tripling the volume year-over-year. An interesting thing is that BEVs grew faster than PHEVs for the first time in about 20 months.

BYD plug-in car sales results:

BEVs: 69,544 (up 247% year-over-year)

PHEVs: 64,218 (up 219% year-over-year)

Total: 133,762 (up 233% year-over-year)

According to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), some 2,177 BYD plug-ins were exported.

BYD plug-in electric car sales – June 2022

So far this year, the company sold 638,000 plug-in electric cars. For reference, in 2021, the company sold 593,745 plug-in cars.

BYD plug-in sales year-to-date:

BEVs: 323,520 (up 237% year-over-year)

PHEVs: 314,637 (up 454% year-over-year)

Total: 638,157 (up 325% year-over-year)



Top models

Many BYD plug-in models set new monthly sales records. The top-selling BYD model is the plug-in hybrid Song Plus DM (no change here), which noted 26,517 units (plus additional 5,560 all-electric units).

The second best last month was the BYD Yuan Plus EV (16,704). Strong results were also noted by the BYD Han EV (12,954), BYD Han PHEV (12,494) and BYD Qin Plus EV (11,269).

Some of the best-selling BYD plug-in models: