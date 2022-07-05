XPeng reports that its electric car sales in June increased by 133% year-over-year to 15,295, which is a near-record result.

During the second quarter of this year, the company delivered 34,422 BEVs (up 98% year-over-year), which is the highest result among emerging auto brands in China for the fourth consecutive quarter, according to XPeng.

The overwhelming majority of XPeng sales are in China.

The Chinese company explains that deliveries accelerated in mid-May, after resuming double-shift production at its Zhaoqing plant. But even without that, XPeng is a rare example of a company that is quickly growing despite the recent lockdowns and supply constraints.

In terms of models, the XPeng P7 noted over 8,000 units at a 70% year-over-year growth rate, while the P5 set a new monthly record. Those are currently the two main XPeng models on the market.

Xpeng sales last month:

Xpeng EV sales – June 2022

So far this year, XPeng car sales exceeded 68,000 units:

Xpeng P7: 35,410

Xpeng P5: 23,334

Xpeng G3/G3i: 10,239



Total: 68,983 (up 124% year-over-year)

Cumulatively, XPeng has sold more than 206,000 electric cars, including over 136,000 within the past 12 months.

In June, the company celebrated the delivery of its 200,000th electric car. More than half of all deliveries fall on the XPeng P7 model.

In August, XPeng plans to begin accepting pre-orders for its new, flagship G9 SUV, which is expected to be officially launched in September.

However, not everything is going as smoothly as XPeng would wish for. For example, the company has stopped accepting pre-orders in Europe for the XPeng P5 model. The model has been introduced in several countries - Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, and Sweden (see specs and price here), but probably the current economic situation and supply constraints mean that it is not the best time for expansion.

According to CnEVPost, XPeng's representative said that the move does not affect XPeng's long-term strategy in Europe and that the company will encourage customers in Europe to select the XPeng P7 model instead.