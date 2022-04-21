Xpeng has officially opened orders for the P5 electric sedan in Europe, where it will be available in select markets. Currently, Danish, Dutch, Swedish portals are already online and the one for Norway will be available sometime later this spring.

In the Netherlands, the Xpeng P5 starts at €48,000 (equivalent to about $52,000), in Denmark from 390,000 DKK, in Sweden from 550,000 SEK and in Norway from 380,000 NOK. For all these markets, a deposit (which is €100 in the Netherlands and comparable for other markets) will be required in order to secure the reservation; Xpeng did not specifically say when it would deliver the first P5s to Euro customers.

According to Eric Jin, Vice President of Xpeng,

We are delighted to see a growing interest in the XPENG brand with the opening of our showrooms in Sweden, the Netherlands, and Denmark, as well as the launch of XPENG P5 in four European markets. We are very confident that XPENG P5 will strengthen XPENG's presence in Europe while demonstrating the potential of our electric mobility solutions for drivers across the continent.

Gallery: XPeng P5 European Launch

10 Photos

Browsing through the configurator, it doesn’t look like there are that many options to choose form. The only one is the Deluxe Package, which adds larger 18-inch wheels with Michelin tires, as well as the optional eight-speaker audio system. Aside from that, the only other thing you can choose is the color and you have three choices here, all of them are shades of grey, with one two-tone option.

It does come very well equipped as standard, though, with lots of comfort features, a 66 kWh battery pack that’s good for a WLTP range of 465 km (289 miles), plus it can go from 10 to 80 percent in less than 40 minutes. It is worth noting that in China, Xpeng offers both a smaller (55.9 kWh) battery, as well as a larger (71.4 kWh) pack neither of which is available in Europe; the latter has an NEDC claimed range of 600 km (372 miles).

The Xpeng P5 is also very slippery, with a claimed drag coefficient of 0.223, as well as an on-board heat pump and efficient thermal management, the manufacturer says the vehicle will stay efficient in a wide range of conditions, even in the cold. It is also worth noting that this P5 version for Europe doesn’t have LiDAR (which the Chinese version has), relying on radars, ultrasonic sensors and cameras to drive semi-autonomously.