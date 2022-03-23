XPeng announced that the 100,000th XPeng P7 rolled off the production line at the company's Zhaoqing plant today.

Production of the P7 started in mid-2020 (695 days ago to be accurate) and, since then, the company delivered more than 85,000 units (as of the end of February). For reference, XPeng's total sales amounted to over 144,000.

The P7 is the best-selling XPeng model, which in the record months reached almost 8,000 units per month. The volume in 2021 amounted to over 60,000 and increased quickly year-over-year in the first months of this year.

The jubilee car happens to be the all-new P7 562E Black Label Edition, based on the P7 four-wheel-drive performance version, which will be officially launched in China on April 10, 2022.

It's an all-black special commemorative edition, equipped with the XPILOT 3.0 advanced driver assistance hardware system with Navigation Guided Pilot (NGP) and Valet Parking Assist (VPA).

The Chinese manufacturer notes that the P7 receives very high results in industry tests:

"In July 2021, the XPENG P7 achieved the highest ranking in the midsize BEV segment in J.D. Power's inaugural China New Energy Vehicle–Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (NEV-APEAL) Study. In the same month, the P7 achieved a 5-star safety rating with a total score of 89.4% and the highest active safety score of 98.51% among electric vehicles in China from the China New Car Assessment Program (C-NCAP). The P7 achieved a 92.61% occupant protection score in the C-NCAP safety test."

While the P7 remains XPeng's locomotive to increase volume, the company is already ramping up the XPeng P5, which will be available in Europe. Next in line is the XPeng G9 flagship SUV.

With several all-electric models and Europe as an additional market, XPeng is in an expansion phase. It's expected that later this year the company might exceed monthly production and sales of 20,000 units. Considering that the current monthly record is 16,000, we should not have too wait long.