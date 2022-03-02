XPeng announced that in February, its electric car sales increased by 180% year-over-year to 6,225.

While on one hand almost tripling the volume is an amazing achievement, on the other hand, the result is significantly lower than in the previous five months (all above 10,000). There are two main reasons behind that - February is a slower month in China in general, and the company was busy upgrading its Zhaoqing plant, which required a pause in production.

The overwhelming majority of XPeng sales are in China.

XPeng's lineup consists of basically three models, out of which the XPeng P7 noted the highest volume of over 3,500 units. Also, the all-new XPeng P5 is doing well.

Xpeng sales last month:

Xpeng EV sales – February 2022

So far this year, sales exceeded 19,000:

Xpeng P7: 10,244 (up 100% year-over-year)

(up 100% year-over-year) Xpeng P5: 6,088 (new)



(new) Xpeng G3/G3i: 2,815 (down 10% year-over-year)



(down 10% year-over-year) Total: 19,147 (up 132% year-over-year)

Cumulatively, XPeng has sold more than 157,000 electric cars.

XPeng announced that the technology upgrade at the Zhaoqing plant during the Chinese New Year holiday from late January to early February has been completed.

The production at the site already resumed in mid-February "as planned," which means that the manufacturer now should be able to significantly increase the production rate and most likely beat the previous monthly record of 16,000 (in December).

We would not be surprised to see 20,000+ units per month at some point later this year, especially since XPeng underlines "significant order backlog in hand."

An important thing for XPeng is that the company is expanding its business in Europe. Besides Norway, XPeng electric cars soon should be available also in Sweden and the Netherlands (Q1 2022). The first branded overseas retail experience store was opened in Stockholm, Sweden.

In the pipeline is also the fourth model - XPeng G9 flagship SUV, which is expected to enter the market in late 2022.