XPENG Motors today announced the opening of customer reservations of its P5 smart EV sedan, its third and latest production model on the market in four important European electric vehicle markets. Pre-orders have opened simultaneously in Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, and Sweden, and do not require a deposit.

The XPENG P5 is the company’s first model to be made available simultaneously in four European markets and demonstrates XPENG's desire to expand its global presence. The P5's reservation process is done digitally and is currently available in all four markets, both via the XPENG official websites in each country, and by way of the XPENG mobile APP launched earlier this week.

The P5 is a mid-size family sedan and will appeal to a different buyer than those interested in the XPENG P7, which is a higher-priced, high-performance long-range sports sedan. The European version of the P5 is equipped with version 2.5 of XPENG’s proprietary advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) called XPILOT, as well as XPENG's in-car operating system - Xmart OS.

Chinese versions of the P5 come with a higher level of ADAS, XPILOT 3.5, however, the high-precision mapping that the system requires isn't available in Europe just yet, so XPILOT 2.5, without the LIDAR sensors, is what European customers will have available.

Through firmware over-the-air upgrades, XPENG promises to add new features and optimized functions to P5 customers on a continuous basis.

The XPENG P5’s arrival in four key European markets is a new demonstration of our commitment to Europe, said Leon He, Vice President of XPENG. Each new XPENG model achieves a new level of technology sophistication. The P5 brings a host of differentiated features to a new customer base in Europe, a market where we are building ourselves as a long-term player.

The P5 has a 66 kWh battery pack and an aerodynamic profile, which together produce a 288-mile (465 km) WLTP driving range.

The interior is stylish and functional with a 12.3-inch LCD dashboard, a 15.6-inch high-resolution center display, in-car voice control capable of distinguishing between driver and passenger positions, and an available library of in-car apps.

The P5 comes with heated leatherette seats, the Xfreebreath intelligent air purification system, and a premium surround sound system. There are 26 storage compartments and a 450-liter trunk, plus an additional 70-liter compartment underneath the false floor.

Simultaneously with P5 reservations opening, XPENG is also opening its first company store in the Westfield Mall of the Netherlands in Leidschendam, which is located close to Rotterdam and The Hague. As well as the XPENG P5, the XPENG P7, and the prototype of its flying vehicle XPENG X2 (which is super cool, but won't be on sale anytime soon) are also on display in the Westfield Mall experience store.

Two additional stores in the Netherlands will open later this year in collaboration with XPENG's local partner Emil Frey, and the company plans to open more stores in major cities across the Netherlands over the next few years.

Interested customers will be able to schedule a test drive for the P5 starting in April of this year. XPENG hasn't announced pricing or exactly when European customers can expect delivery of the P5, although the Chinese version starts at about $25,000 and can be optioned up to just shy of $35,000.