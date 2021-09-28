The Xpeng P5 follows the XPeng G3, a compact SUV, and the XPeng P7, which is a long-range sports sedan. The P5 is a family sedan with a focus on comfort, technology, and affordability.

The P5 has a single front-mounted 155 kW (208 horsepower) / 310 Nm (228 pound-foot) motor that sends it to 100 km/h (62 mph) from standstill in 7.5 seconds and on to a top speed of 175 km/h. It comes in six different versions (460G, 460E, 550G, 550E, 550P, and 600P), with a choice of three battery packs (55.9 kWh, 66.2 kWh and 71.4 kWh) that give it NEDC ranges of 460 km, 550 km and 600 km. All versions take under 40 minutes to charge from 30 to 80 percent.

After subsidies, the XPeng P5 starts at 157,900 yuan in China, the equivalent to $24,484 (US), with the highest specced version retailing at 223,900 yuan, equivalent to $34,717 (US). Its pricing outside of China has yet to be announced, but it should still undercut similar-size rivals like the ubiquitous Tesla Model 3.

XPeng is quick to point out that the P5 is targeted for city driving. It won't have the high performance or long-range of the P7, but those sacrifices have allowed XPeng to add XPILOT 3.5 into the vehicle, giving it the most advanced ADAS available in China today, while keeping the price less than that of the P7.

XPeng Chairman and CEO, He Xiaopeng, previously stated this in regards to the P5

“The P5 realizes our vision of navigation-assisted autonomous driving, aiming to liberate the driver’s concentration and effort from the drudgery of manual driving. We seek to enable autonomous driving in all weathers and in the most challenging driving conditions.”

The P5's XPILOT 3.5 incorporates two LIDAR units into what was already an extremely advanced driver's assist system. In addition to the LIDAR technology, XPILOT 3.5 has 12 ultrasonic sensors, 5 Monocular vision cameras, 4 surround-view cameras, 1 trinocular front-view camera, and 1 driver-monitoring camera.

The P5's double-prism LiDAR units can distinguish pedestrians, cyclists, and scooters, which are encountered more often in China than in North America and Europe. It can also identify static obstacles and road construction, but perhaps the biggest improvement over XPILOT 3.0 is its ability to extend the navigation guided pilot (NGP) function from highways to now include city driving.

The P5 first debuted back in April of this year at the Shanghai Motor Show. Order books are already open too.

For more on the Xpeng P5, be sure to check out our video showcasing Xpeng's latest electric car offering.