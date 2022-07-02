Tesla has just released its Q2 2022 production and delivery report, so the numbers are now in. See how Tesla fared this quarter right here.

At 254,695 global deliveries of the Model Y, Model 3, Model S and Model X combined, Tesla beat expectations, which was at around 257,000 to 270,000 units.

The previous record was set by Tesla in Q1 2022 at 310,048 cars sold.

Turning our attention back to the Q2 results, here's the graphic showing the figures:

For Q2 2022, Tesla lists Model 3/Y deliveries at 238,533. Meanwhile, the combined Model S and Model X deliveries hit just 16,162.

On the production front, the combined figure for production of all Tesla vehicles hit 258,580 in Q2 2022. The breakdown shows that the Model 3/Y accounted for 242,169 of the total production figures, leaving the Model S/X at 16,411.

Hopefully, this will again lead to another profitable quarter for Tesla. Those figures will be released on July 20, 2022.

Tesla adds: