BYD has just set another monthly plug-in electric car sales record in May, exceeding 500,000 units year-to-date and 2 million cumulatively.

According to the company's report, in May, BYD plug-in car sales amounted to 114,183, which is 260% more than a year ago and a new all-time record (after 105,475 in April).

The overwhelming majority of BYD sales are in China.

The company does so well that it appears almost immune to all of the challenges, which currently worries other manufacturers.

BYD's all-electric car (BEV) sales almost tripled last month to over 53,000, while plug-in hybrids (PHEV) continue to expand much faster and reached a new record of over 60,000 units.

BYD plug-in car sales results:

BEVs: 53,349 (up 185% year-over-year)

PHEVs: 60,834 (up 369% year-over-year)

Total: 114,189 (up 260% year-over-year)

According to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), some 415 BYD plug-ins were exported.

BYD plug-in electric car sales in China – May 2022

So far this year, the company sold over 500,000 plug-in electric cars. For reference, in 2021, the company sold 593,745 plug-in cars.

BYD plug-in sales year-to-date:

BEVs: 253,976 (up 246% year-over-year)

PHEVs: 250,419 (up 583% year-over-year)

Total: 504,395 (up 358% year-over-year)



Top models

The top-selling BYD model is the plug-in hybrid Song Plus DM, which noted a new record of 26,460 units (plus additional 5,529 all-electric units).

Our attention was caught also by the BYD Han, which set a new record of 12,684 Han BEVs and 11,250 Han PHEVs for a total of 23,934.

The latest BYD Yuan Plus EV also expanded (to 11,500), while the older version noted 1,833 units.

The Qin Plus DM (PHEV) has weakened recently, but still noted an 11,000+ result, plus almost 10,000 of its two all-electric versions. The all-new plug-in hybrid BYD Destroyer 05 reached 4,558 in its third month on the market.

Some of the best selling BYD plug-in models: