BYD's global plug-in electric car sales do not slow down even when the automotive industry is struggling with many challenges.

According to the company's report, in April, BYD plug-in car sales in China amounted to 105,475, which is 321% more than a year ago and a new all-time record (after 104,338 in March).

Those are outstanding numbers, about which other manufacturers can only dream of. It seems that so far, BYD has successfully avoided the big impact of COVID-19-related lockdowns, probably partially due to its location (less affected area) and high vertical integration (including power electronics, semiconductors, battery cells).

April was the second month with 0 non-rechargeable car sales and the second with more than 100,000 units.

Interesting is that all-electric car (BEV) sales were noticeably higher than plug-in hybrids (PHEV), but the year-over-year growth of PHEVs is still much higher.

BYD plug-in car sales results:

BEVs: 57,403 ( up 256% year-over-year)

( year-over-year) PHEVs: 48,072 ( up 439% year-over-year)

( year-over-year) Total: 105475 (up 321% year-over-year)

According to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), some 705 BYD plug-ins were exported.

BYD plug-in electric car sales in China – April 2022

So far this year, the company sold over 390,000 plug-in electric cars:

BYD plug-in sales year-to-date:

BEVs: 200,627 ( up 267% year-over-year)



( year-over-year) PHEVs: 189,585 ( up 700% year-over-year)

( year-over-year) Total: 390,212 (up 398% year-over-year)



Top models

The top plug-in electric models in the BYD lineup in April have been, as usual, Song and Qin, but noteworthy is also over 15,000 sales for the Yuan family (including 10,100 units of the latest Yuan Plus EV).

A new monthly record was also set by the all-electric BYD Dolphin (12,040), while the new plug-in hybrid BYD Destroyer 05 is in the ramp-up phase at 2,040 in its second month on the market.

Some of the best selling BYD plug-in models:

BYD Song family - 25,108

BYD Song DM (PHEV) - 20181 (78030 YTD) BYD Song EV - 4927 (17285 YTD) BYD Qin family - 23,520

BYD Qin Plus DM (PHEV) - 12465 (59418 YTD) BYD Qin EV + Qin Pro EV - 3228 (8084 YTD) BYD Qin Plus EV - 7827 (31859 YTD) BYD Yuan family - 15,168

BYD Yuan Plus EV - 10100 (26642 YTD)

BYD Yuan EV - 5068 (18956 YTD)

BYD Yuan Plus EV - 10100 (26642 YTD) BYD Yuan EV - 5068 (18956 YTD) BYD Han family - 13,421

BYD Han EV - 10225 (39395 YTD) BYD Han DM (PHEV) - 3196 (8456 YTD) BYD Dolphin (EA1) - 12040 (41708 YTD)

BYD Tang family - 10,131

BYD Tang DM (PHEV) - 8818 (36747 YTD)

BYD Tang EV - 1313 (2495 YTD)

According to the data (BYD report), besides plug-in cars, last month BYD sold 567 commercial electric vehicles (buses and trucks). Year-to-date, sales of commercial electric vehicles amounted to 2,159.

In total, plug-in vehicle sales stood at 106,042 last month and 392,371 YTD.