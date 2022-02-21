BYD has officially launched in China the BYD Yuan Plus, an all-electric small crossover/SUV for five, which was shown first in August 2021.

It's the second model after the BYD Dolphin based on BYD's all-new e-platform 3.0. We guess that it will replace the previous generation BYD Yuan.

It's powered by the BYD Blade Battery (LFP chemistry and cell-to-pack system) and has the latest Dragon Face 3.0 design.

According to BYD, the Yuan Plus design "takes inspiration from the beauty of music and the spirit of athleticism to bring you a driving experience that will awaken your wildest dreams."

We can see many music-related details inside, including door pockets:

BYD Yuan Plus

The BYD Yuan Plus was available for pre-order in China since January 1, 2022, and according to the company (via CnEVPost), more than 20,000 pre-orders were placed.

The BYD Yuan Plus is offered in two battery versions with an MSRP of:

49.92 kWh: 144,274-151,274 CNY ($22,809-$23,916)

(after subsidies: 131,800-138,800 CNY or $20,837-$21,944)

144,274-151,274 CNY ($22,809-$23,916) (after subsidies: 131,800-138,800 CNY or $20,837-$21,944) 60.48 kWh: 154,274-172,274 CNY ($24,390-$27,235)

(after subsidies: 141,800-159,800 CNY or $22,418-$25,263)

The difference between the entry-level trims of each battery version is 10,000 CNY ($1,581), which is mostly associated with the additional energy capacity of 10.56 kWh. It would mean that 1 kWh more cost roughly 947 CNY ($150).

The BYD Blade Battery has an energy density of about 140-150 Wh/kg, according to previous reports (PushEVs.com).

Export

The BYD Yuan Plus was developed with global ambitions in mind. The company has already confirmed the launch in Australia (pre-sales began on February 19 at evdirect.com.au with an estimated delivery time in July 2022) and in Singapore (in Q2 2022).

In Australia, the car has a different name - ATTO3:

"ATTO, in the name, is inspired by the Attosecond, the smallest time scale unit in physics , which means ATTO 3 is speedy, energetic, and dynamic."

The price in Australia starts from 44,990 to 47,990 AUD, depending on the battery version. The car is covered by a 7-year warranty and has a separate 7-year or 160,000 km (100,000 miles) warranty on the battery.

In Australia, the car comes with the CCS Combo 2 charging inlet (for both 1- or 3-phase charging using AC Type 2 plugs, or CCS2 DC fast charging). It means that BYD is ready to comply with local standards and basically without additional changes, can export the car also to Europe.

Gallery: BYD Yuan Plus

23 Photos

BYD Yuan Plus

Standard range battery version:

range

CLTC: up to 430 km (267 miles)

NEDC (est): 400 km (249 miles)

WLTP (est): 320 km (199 miles)



49.92 kWh battery

BYD Blade Battery

battery BYD Blade Battery 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.3 seconds

front-wheel drive

150 kW and 310 Nm electric motor

permanent magnet synchronous motor

permanent magnet synchronous motor DC fast charging: 30-80% SOC in about 30 minutes

length of 4,455 mm, width of 1,875 mm, height of 1,615 mm, wheelbase of 2,720 mm

curb weight of about 1,615 kg (1,990 kg maximum total)

BYD e-platform 3.0

Long range battery version:

range

CLTC: up to 510 km (317 miles)

NEDC (est): 480 km (298 miles)

WLTP (est): 420 km (261 miles)

60.48 kWh battery

BYD Blade Battery

battery BYD Blade Battery 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.3 seconds

front-wheel drive

150 kW and 310 Nm electric motor

permanent magnet synchronous motor

permanent magnet synchronous motor DC fast charging: 30-80% SOC in about 30 minutes

length of 4,455 mm, width of 1,875 mm, height of 1,615 mm, wheelbase of 2,720 mm

curb weight of about 1,690 kg (2,065 kg maximum total)

BYD e-platform 3.0

We can take a closer look at the BYD Yuan Plus in the latest videos from China: