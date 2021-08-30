BYD's all-new Dolphin model, also known as the EA1 (code name), is one of the stars of the 2021 Chengdu Auto Show in China.

It's the first model based on the new BYD e platform 3.0 architecture and also the first model in the new Ocean series. In the coming years, we will probably see many more models named after sea creatures.

According to media reports, the pre-sales attracted over 2,000 orders within the first hour of pre-sale this month and a total of about 5,000 in the first week.

BYD announced today the final prices of the Dolphin, which are 3,000 CNY (over $460) or about 3% lower than in pre-sales.

Four trim levels:

301 km (187 miles) of NEDC range, 30.7 kWh battery, 70 kW motor

93,800 CNY ($14,500) after subsidies 405 km (252 miles) of NEDC range, 44.9 kWh battery, 70 kW motor:

103,800 CNY ($16,045) after subsidies 405 km (252 miles) of NEDC range, 44.9 kWh battery, 70 kW motor:

108,800 CNY ($16,820) after subsidies 401 km (252 miles) of NEDC range, 44.9 kWh battery, 130 kW motor:

121,800 CNY ($18,825) after subsidies.

We already saw a brief review of the pre-production Dolphin, but let's now take a look at the latest videos from the show.

BYD Dolphin (code name: EA1) specs

BYD Dolphin (30.7 kWh battery, 70 kW motor):

up to 301 km (187 miles) of NEDC range



30.7 kWh battery

BYD Blade Battery(LFP)

battery BYD Blade Battery(LFP) 0-50 km/h (31 mph) in 3.9 seconds

top speed of 150 km/h (93 mph)

front-wheel drive

permanent magnet synchronous motor

permanent magnet synchronous motor peak system output of 70 kW (35 kW continuous) and 180 Nm of torque

AC charging (on-board): 7 kW

DC fast charging: 30-80% SOC in 30 minutes (up to 40 kW)

Length: 4,070, Width: 1,770 mm, Height: 1,570 mm, Wheelbase: 2,700 mm

Curb weight: 1,285 kg; Total weight: 1,660 kg

BYD Dolphin (44.9 kWh battery, 70 kW motor):



up to 405 km (252 miles) of NEDC range



44.9 kWh battery

BYD Blade Battery(LFP)

battery BYD Blade Battery(LFP) 0-50 km/h (31 mph) in 3.9 seconds

top speed of 150 km/h (93 mph)

front-wheel drive

permanent magnet synchronous motor

permanent magnet synchronous motor peak system output of 70 kW (35 kW continuous) and 180 Nm of torque

AC charging (on-board): 7 kW

DC fast charging: 30-80% SOC in 30 minutes (up to 60 kW)

Length: 4,125, Width: 1,770 mm, Height: 1,570 mm, Wheelbase: 2,700 mm

Curb weight: 1,405 kg; Total weight: 1,780 kg

BYD Dolphin (44.9 kWh battery, 130 kW motor):



up to 401 km (249 miles) of NEDC range



44.9 kWh battery

BYD Blade Battery(LFP)

battery BYD Blade Battery(LFP) 0-50 km/h (31 mph) in 3 seconds

top speed of 160 km/h (99 mph)

front-wheel drive

permanent magnet synchronous motor

permanent magnet synchronous motor peak system output of 130 kW and 290 Nm of torque

AC charging (on-board): 7 kW

DC fast charging: 30-80% SOC in 30 minutes (up to 60 kW)

Length: 4,150, Width: 1,770 mm, Height: 1,570 mm, Wheelbase: 2,700 mm

Curb weight: 1,450 kg; Total weight: 1,825 kg

Common info:

BYD e-platform 3.0

heat pump - standard

Gallery: BYD Dolphin