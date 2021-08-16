BYD starts pre-sales of its all-new Dolphin model, which was introduced under the EA1 code name at the 2021 Shanghai Auto Show in April 2021, together with the all-new BYD e platform 3.0 and the X DREAM concept.

This new subcompact car had been approved for production and sales in China in June and it should be launched pretty soon.

It might be one of the most important new BEVs as it's affordable (after all, it's the first from BYD's all-new “e” product series) and expected to reach high-volume.

It's also the first BYD based on the new BYD e platform 3.0 architecture, of course, equipped with the BYD Blade Battery (LFP chemistry and cell-to-pack approach).

We like the pleasant look of the BYD Dolphin and the modern design approach, with a simple front and short overhangs.

There will be three battery/motor configurations (see full specs down below) of the BYD Dolphin priced from about $15,000 to $19,300 after including subsidies.

The base version is equipped with a 30.7 kWh battery for up to 301 km (187 miles) of NEDC range, and a 70 kW motor. The pre-sale price of 96,800 CNY ($14,950) after subsidies appears to be very interesting.

The next one is equipped with a larger 44.9 kWh battery for up to 405 km (252 miles) of NEDC range and the same 70 kW motor. There will be two trim-levels, priced at 106,800 CNY ($16,495) and 111,800 CNY ($17,267) after subsidies.

The top version has not only the 44.9 kWh battery but also a 130 kW motor for a bit better performance. The price is 124,800 CNY ($19,275) after subsidies.

According to BYD's website, the heat pump will be standard on all versions, which should improve the winter range noticeably. There is an NFC car key feature.

BYD Dolphin (code name: EA1) specs

BYD Dolphin (30.7 kWh battery, 70 kW motor):

up to 301 km (187 miles) of NEDC range



30.7 kWh battery

BYD Blade Battery(LFP)

battery BYD Blade Battery(LFP) 0-50 km/h (31 mph) in 3.9 seconds

top speed of 150 km/h (93 mph)

front-wheel drive

permanent magnet synchronous motor

permanent magnet synchronous motor peak system output of 70 kW (35 kW continuous) and 180 Nm of torque

AC charging (on-board): 7 kW

DC fast charging: 30-80% SOC in 30 minutes (up to 40 kW)

Length: 4,070, Width: 1,770 mm, Height: 1,570 mm, Wheelbase: 2,700 mm

Curb weight: 1,285 kg; Total weight: 1,660 kg

BYD Dolphin (44.9 kWh battery, 70 kW motor):



up to 405 km (252 miles) of NEDC range



44.9 kWh battery

BYD Blade Battery(LFP)

battery BYD Blade Battery(LFP) 0-50 km/h (31 mph) in 3.9 seconds

top speed of 150 km/h (93 mph)

front-wheel drive

permanent magnet synchronous motor

permanent magnet synchronous motor peak system output of 70 kW (35 kW continuous) and 180 Nm of torque

AC charging (on-board): 7 kW

DC fast charging: 30-80% SOC in 30 minutes (up to 60 kW)

Length: 4,125, Width: 1,770 mm, Height: 1,570 mm, Wheelbase: 2,700 mm

Curb weight: 1,405 kg; Total weight: 1,780 kg

BYD Dolphin (44.9 kWh battery, 130 kW motor):



up to 401 km (249 miles) of NEDC range



44.9 kWh battery

BYD Blade Battery(LFP)

battery BYD Blade Battery(LFP) 0-50 km/h (31 mph) in 3 seconds

top speed of 160 km/h (99 mph)

front-wheel drive

permanent magnet synchronous motor

permanent magnet synchronous motor peak system output of 130 kW and 290 Nm of torque

AC charging (on-board): 7 kW

DC fast charging: 30-80% SOC in 30 minutes (up to 60 kW)

Length: 4,150, Width: 1,770 mm, Height: 1,570 mm, Wheelbase: 2,700 mm

Curb weight: 1,450 kg; Total weight: 1,825 kg

Common info: