BYD has announced at the 2021 Shanghai Auto Show an all-new e-platform 3.0 for the next-generation electric vehicles as well as unveiling the X DREAM concept, all-new EA1 model and new 2021 Tang DM-i plug-in hybrid with Blade Batteries.

Let's get into the details, starting with the new e-platform 3.0, which, according to the Chinese manufacturer, is designed for the next generation of high-performance smart EVs.

Moreover, BYD adds that the e-platform 3.0 will continue to be open to the industry - other brands. So far, BYD's solutions were used by Mercedes-Benz (Denza joint venture), Toyota, and Didi Chuxing.

BYD e-platform 3.0

Four core advantages of e-platform 3.0 will be intelligence, efficiency, safety, and aesthetics.

BYD underlines that the new platform not only further integrates and standardizes core components, "but also builds a brand-new body structure, digital and electrical architecture, and a revamped BYD vehicle operating system."

It might be remarkably good and quite competitive as the company utilized its vertical integration to provide a complete solution, including its own software and own battery cells.

In the e-platform 3.0 we can find affordable BYD Blade Battery LFP chemistry in cell-to-pack (CTP) system (without modules), which is integrated into the vehicle structure. The largest battery pack options should translate into a range of up to 600 miles (965 km) NEDC, probably closer to 400-450 miles (644-724 km) in the real world.

The battery system will be 800 V, which will increase the overall efficiency, as well as allow to fast charge very quickly: 5 minutes to replenish 90 miles (145 km) at the peak.

There is a new 8-in-1 module for the drive system for outstanding performance (0-60 mph in 2.9 seconds) and a new heat pump to minimize range loss from heating in winter.

The key highlights of the new platform are:

BYD’s self-developed vehicle operating system (expandable, upgradeable, and fully open to developers)

key modules are smaller, lighter, stronger, and lower energy consumption

a new heat pump technology as standard

cruising range is "10% longer" in winter

the overall efficiency increased to over 89%

power consumption per 100 km (62 miles) is "reduced by 10%"

from 0 to 60 mph (96.5 km/h) acceleration possible a comprehensive cruising range of up to 600 miles (965 km) possible (probaly NEDC)

800 V battery system

battery system ultra-fast charging: 5 minutes to give it a range of 90 miles (145 km)

BYD's Blade Battery - lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) chemistry in a cell-to-pack (CTP) system - as standard

battery pack integrated into the vehicle’s structural design, doubling the torsional stiffness of the body

redefined design aesthetics of vehicles: "shorter front overhangs, wider wheelbase, lower center of gravity, more space, sense of movement and dynamics, as well as a drag coefficient (Cd) as low as 0.21"

Here is how BYD describes the core elements:

"When it comes to intelligence, the e-platform 3.0 comes with BYD’s self-developed vehicle operating system, making it expandable, upgradeable, and fully open to developers. It delivers better interaction between the vehicle and people, as well as vehicles and other things on the road, bringing electric cars even greater autonomous driving capabilities. At the same time, the iteration speed of the new functions can be shortened from two months to two weeks, which means the function iteration cycle can be shortened by more than 70%. With regards to efficiency, the e-platform 3.0’s key modules are smaller, lighter, stronger, and lower energy consumption. It is equipped with a new heat pump technology as standard, and a newly upgraded 8-in-1 module for the drive system, allowing the overall efficiency to exceed 89%. An electric vehicle equipped with the e-platform 3.0 takes just 2.9 seconds to go from 0 to 60 mph, with a comprehensive cruising range of up to 600 miles. With 800V fast charging technology, an electric vehicle can be charged for just 5 minutes to give it a range of 90 miles, while power consumption per 100 kilometers is reduced by 10%, and the cruising range is 10% longer in winter. In terms of safety, the ultra-safe Blade Battery is the standard configuration of the e-platform 3.0, vastly improve the integrity of pure EVs as one of the industry’s safest power batteries. This is also integrated into the vehicle’s structural design, doubling the torsional stiffness of the body."

BYD EA1

The BYD EA1 is an all-new urban model, the first from the all-new “e” product series. BYD has shown in Shanghai several versions of the EA1, but without technical details.

We are eager to see this new model on the market as a possible high-volume seller.

"It’s designed by BYD’s Global Design Director Wolfgang Egger, and is the first model to adopt marine design concepts and a new logo, aiming to create a free, unique, and joyful way of travel for young urbanites."

BYD X DREAM concept

The X DREAM, on the other hand, is a concept that heralds a new design language for future flagship BYD models.

"The X DREAM concept car continues BYD’s well-received “Dragon Face” design language. The body uses unique colors, and the interior is made using China’s unique lacquer craftsmanship, with an overall shape that combines elegance and luxury. Opening the car door makes the user feel as if being in a natural landscape, bringing a uniquely immersive driving experience. The X DREAM concept car also uses Chinese knot elements for the first time, with the shape of the car’s lights perfectly demonstrating the fusion of technology and culture. This Chinese knot element will become a key design feature seen on BYD’s models in the future."

2021 Tang DM-i

Finally, BYD has shown at the show the latest plug-in hybrid version of the Tang SUV model, which is now equipped with the Blade Battery.

The main point of the new version is higher efficiency (on average 1.4 gallons per 60 miles) and a total range of up to 600 miles (EV + ICE).

"Besides, the 2021 Tang DM-i comes equipped with the Xiaoyun plug-in hybrid turbo-charged 1.5Ti high-efficiency engine, electric-hybrid system, and the Blade Battery with a special power for DM-i hybrid system, as the core, bringing a fast, economical, quiet, smooth, green, and spacious driving experience. With its fuel consumption as low as 1.4 gallons per 60 miles and a comprehensive range of 600 miles, it sets the benchmark for energy efficiency in China’s flagship SUV market."

Depending on the version, the battery is 17.1 kWh, 18.5 kWh or 22.3 kWh. The all-electric NEDC range in the case of the two first battery options is 81 km (50 miles) and 100 km (62 miles) in the case of the larger pack.

The Chinese media are already reviewing it: