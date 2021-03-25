BYD has introduced recently a noticeably refreshed Yuan small city crossover, which now is called Yuan Pro and equipped with the Blade Battery: lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) chemistry in a cell-to-pack (CTP) system.

The energy content has not changed much - it actually decreased from 53.2 kWh to 50.1 kWh, so the range is now 401 km (249 miles) instead of 410 km (255 miles), but we guess that it might be more profitable.

DC fast charging capability remains basically the same: 30-80% of State of Charge can be replenished in 30 minutes (at up to 60 kW), and good enough for the purpose.

The prices are similar to the previous generation: 121,300-131,400 CNY ($18,550-$20,095; €15,704-€17,011).

The list of changes include also the new Dragon Face 3.0 front design that reminds us of the BYD Han, front LED headlights, new wheels, new DiLink 3.0 infotainment with a 10.1-inch touchscreen and Over-The-Air (OTA) software updates.

Only time will tell whether the new Yuan Pro will repeat the best results of the Yuan, which a few years ago was selling in thousands a month (10,000 in best months), cumulatively exceeding 100,000 units.

The Chinese manufacturer is already well advanced in applying its new Blade Battery to all of its electric models, and as far as we know, almost all BEVs are getting those now/soon.

BYD Yuan Pro specs: